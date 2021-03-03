Vikings earn first state berth since 2013

WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team waited a year for a rematch with Scottsbluff.

Vikings coach Ryan Reeder has been waiting all month for his squad to break out of their offensive woes.

The wait ended on both counts for the Class B No. 7 Vikings on Saturday in the B-8 district final.

Waverly hit six three-pointers in the first half in building a 23-point halftime lead as the Vikings coasted to a 57-30 home victory, avenging a two-point overtime loss at Scottsbluff in the district finals a year ago.

Waverly (15-6) advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2013 with the victory. Scottsbluff (13-10), meanwhile, is staying home for just the second time in the past 11 seasons.

After the Vikings lost to Platteview in the subdistrict final Tuesday, they found out in the locker room that their district final opponent would be Scottsbluff.

“I’d never seen a locker room like that; they were so hungry, you could see it in their eyes,” Reeder said. “They thought we let that game slip away last year at the end of regulation, and they’ve been hungry for this game all week long.”