Vikings earn All-District football honors

WAVERLY – The Waverly football team racked up 10 B-3 All-District Team selections for the 2022 season. It was the most selections of any of the schools in the district after Waverly finished the season with their second semifinal appearance in the Class B State Football Playoffs in four seasons.

Earning an All-District selection after a great season on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football was Cooper Skrobecki. The senior had 372 receiving yards and five touchdowns to go along with four interceptions.

Next on the list was Charlie Johnson, who was a fierce defender for the Vikings. He had two fumble recoveries on the year and also finished with 74 rushing yards and one touchdown.

As the top receiver for Waverly, Preston Harms was the third All-District selection. He caught 32 passes for 408 yards and three scores and had one fumble recovery on defense.

Sam Schernikau became the third Waverly receiver to earn an All-District selection. The senior hauled in 24 catches for 232 yards and one score, while also picking off one pass.

For his work throwing and running the ball, Trey Jackson took home his first All-District selection. The quarterback for the Vi kings finished with 1,541 passing yards and 10 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. He also rushed for 105 yards and three more scores.

Waverly’s top rusher and only junior to make All-District was Evan Kastens. He rushed for 966 yards on 149 carries and finished with 11 touchdowns.

Anchoring a tough defense for Waverly were Grant Sindelar, Kaleb Axmann, Nate Leininger and Kemper Reed. The Vikings only gave up 128 points in 11 games this season and held the top-rated Bennington Badgers to their second lowest point total at 23 in the semifinals of the Class B Football Playoffs.