Vikings drops match to Bears

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls soccer team fell to 4-2 on the season after a heartbreaking loss to Blair on April 1.

The week started with a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Beatrice at Waverly High School on March 29.

Waverly trailed 1-0 at intermission, but rallied to score three goals in the second half to pull out the 3-1 win.

Senior Leah Rasmussen, junior Elly Speicher and freshman Olivia Hind all scored second half goals for the home team.

Senior Kelsey Cordes handed out a helper in the second half while contributing to the rally.

Senior keeper Tara Tenopir earned her third win of the season in net after allowing just one goal in 80 minutes.

The Vikings battled a strong Blair team at home on April 1 and were dealt a tough 2-1 shootout setback.

The Bears outscored the Vikings 3-1 in the shootout to earn the victory.

Hind scored the Vikings lone goal of the game against the Bears.

Tenopir was a hard-luck loser in net for the Vikings despite coming up with a career-high 14 saves.