Vikings dominate triangular to open season

WAHOO – The Waverly wrestling team showed why they are rated as the No. 2 dual team in Class B during the Wahoo Triangular on Dec. 1. In the opening event of the year for the Vikings, they were able to take down Wahoo 66-9 and Ashland-Greenwood 74-6.

Against A-G, Brayden Canoyer at 132 pounds, Trev Greve at 138 and Kemper Reed at 145 all won via pin in 1:35, 1:20 and 1:30, respectively. That was followed up by a close 3-1 decision victory for Garrett Rine over Austyn Cote.

After a bye at the 160 pound weight class, Drew Moser picked up an 18-2 tech fall against Ty Beetison in a 1:47.

The final two victories for the Vikings came from Brenden Barnes and Garrison Brehm. Barnes pinned Jaden Wilsey in a 1:24 at 220 pounds and Brehm did the same thing to Davis Brady in a 1:44 at 120.

Against Wahoo, Waverly found themselves in a 3-0 hole after a close 4-3 loss by Greve at 138 pounds. That deficit didn’t last long with Kemper Reed pinning Jet Nuckolls in 2:00 at 145 pounds.

Next on the mat was Rine at 152 pounds. He was able to grind out a 7-0 decision against Noah Bordovsky.

The dual was blown wide open with pins from Aden Smith in 0:18, Moser in 0:24, Max Leininger in 1:37 and Harrison Smith in 1:32 at 160, 170, 182 and 195 pounds. After losing a match at 220 pounds, Nate Leininger got the Vikings back on the winning path with a pin in 1:01 at 285 pounds.

Royce Klucas at 106 pounds and Garrison Brehm at 126 picked up the final two wins for Waverly. Earning a pin in 3:50 was Royce Klucas and Brehm defeated Grady Meyer with an 8-2 decision.

Two days later, the Vikings traveled to the York Invite where they earned their first tournament title. Waverly was the only school to score over 200 points with 211.

Taking home first place from the tournament were three different Vikings – Canoyer at 132 pounds, Reed at 145 and Moser at 170.

Canoyer absolutely dominated at the meet with a pin in 0:27, a 20-5 tech fall in 3:23 and then a pin in 2:57 to reach the finals. In that match, he gave Robert Nelson of Minden his first loss with another pin in 4:25.

The tournament for Reed started with pins in 1:22 and 1:13 against James Watts of Malcolm and Kameron Pilege of Omaha Westside. He then knocked off Brandon Fye of Central City with an 11-4 decision in the semifinals and defeated Orrin Kuehn of Minden with a 7-3 decision in the finals.

Moser stayed perfect on the season by pinning Barrett Gourley of Papillion La-Vista South and Konrad Kuzelka of Fairbury in 1:21 and 3:53. In the championship match, he won a 13-5 major decision over Sam Andres of Lincoln Pius X.

Earning second place finishes with 2-1 marks at 138 pounds and 120 were Greve and Brehm.

Nate Leininger at 285 pounds, Aden Smith at 160 and Rine at 152 all went 3-1 at the meet to get third place. A 1-2 record was good enough to get Barnes a bronze medal at 220 pounds.

Getting fourth place at 106 pounds with a 2-2 mark was Royce Klucas, while Camden Chaffin at 195 pounds and Harrison Smith at 182 took fifth and sixth with records of 2-2 and 3-3.

The next meet for Waverly is the Lewis Central Invite at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Dec. 9 and 10.