Vikings deal Bennington first loss of season

RALSTON – The Waverly Viking baseball team dealt the Bennington Badgers their first loss of the season on April 5 in Bennington.

The Badgers went into the game with the Vikings with a perfect 8-0 record, but on Monday it was all Vikings in the 12-3 victory.

Waverly took a 3-2 after four innings and then put the game away with three-run innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Viking starter Payton Engel was masterful through five innings by limiting a powerful Badger offense to just four hits and one earned run while striking out 10. He also helped himself at the plate after going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Junior Levi Powell scored twice and drove in two runs.

Senior Zane Schawang came through with two doubles in his five at bats.

Waverly remained at home for a contest with Class A Columbus on April 6 on a brisk evening at Lawson Park.

Waverly led 2-1 after three innings, but the offense dried up over the final four innings and the Discovers were able to rally for the 4-2 victory.