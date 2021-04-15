Vikings deal Bennington first loss of season

RALSTON – The Waverly Viking baseball team dealt the Bennington Badgers their first loss of the season on April 5 in Bennington.
The Badgers went into the game with the Vikings with a perfect 8-0 record, but on Monday it was all Vikings in the 12-3 victory.
Waverly took a 3-2 after four innings and then put the game away with three-run innings in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Viking starter Payton Engel was masterful through five innings by limiting a powerful Badger offense to just four hits and one earned run while striking out 10. He also helped himself at the plate after going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Junior Levi Powell scored twice and drove in two runs.
Senior Zane Schawang came through with two doubles in his five at bats.
Waverly remained at home for a contest with Class A Columbus on April 6 on a brisk evening at Lawson Park.
Waverly led 2-1 after three innings, but the offense dried up over the final four innings and the Discovers were able to rally for the 4-2 victory.
Waverly was limited to just six base hits and struck out 10 times against a pair of talented Columbus hurlers.
Schawang came through with two triples and scored a run to lead the offensive charge.
Schawang pitched well, allowing just three hits and three runs in five innings. He finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts.
The Vikings contest with Nebraska City on April 8 was rained out, so the next time the Vikings took to the field was on April 10 when they traveled to Ralston to take on the Rams.
The Rams scored two runs in the bottom of the third inning and then hung on the rest of the way for a 3-2 victory.
The Vikings were limited to just six base hits and five of them came from Engel who finished 3-3 with a double and triple while junior Riley Marsh who delivered two hits, two stolen bases and scored a run.
Viking pitchers Nash Peterson and Cameron Hyde performed well, allowing just two hits in six innings, but it was Peterson who took the loss after allowing two third inning runs.
The loss to the Rams dropped the Viking record to 6-6 on the season.