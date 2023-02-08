WAVERLY – The Class B No. 8 Waverly girls basketball team picked up a pair of convincing wins against Bishop Neumann on Feb. 2 and Aurora on Feb. 3.

In a home game, the Vikings knocked off the Cavaliers 48-32 and then beat the Huskies on the road 56-36 the next day.

Against Neumann, Waverly was trailing 2-0 in the early going when Paige Raenslaben hit a three. This helped the Vikings put up seven points in the first quarter and take a two-point lead.

Waverly scored another 11 points in the second, which helped them increase their advantage to 18-13 at the break. Scoring three of the points for the Vikings in the quarter was Radenslaben with her second triple.

Annie Harms caught fire for Waverly in the third from behind the arc with three treys. This pushed the Vikings’ edge to double digits at 35-21.

To close out the quarter, Radenslaben hit another three which gave Waverly a 39-24 lead going to the fourth.

In the final frame, the Vikings added another nine points offensively. This put Waverly up by 16 points in the end.

During the contest, the Vikings shot 41% from the field and 30% from three. Waverly also pulled down 28 rebounds with 12 assists, seven steals and one block.

Radenslaben paced the Vikings with 12 points and Harms had 10. Ending up with nine points was Peyton Tritz, Anna Clarke had seven points, Paige Christiansen put up six and Kara Kassebaum finished with four.

The next day, Waverly traveled to take on Aurora on the road. Despite falling behind 9-0 in the early parts of the game, the Vikings fought back to down the Huskies by 20 points.

A big reason for the convincing win was the fact that Waverly outscored Aurora 20-5 in the second quarter and then 23-11 in the third. They followed that up with nine more points in the fourth.

The Vikings did a great job on the boards with 38 rebounds and also had 15 assists, five steals and two blocks. From the field, Waverly shot 37% and 23% from three.

Christiansen had a game-high 21 points and Tritz put up 11. Finishing with six points were Kassebaum and Harms and Berkley Lambrecht and Radenslaben had five. Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings with two points was Clarke.

Waverly played at Class B No. 9 Omaha Duchesne Academy on Feb. 7. They have another road contest at Hastings at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.