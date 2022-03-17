Vikings crank up defense, still end in loss to North

LINCOLN – The hopes of knocking off another giant in Class B were dashed for the eighth-ranked Waverly girls basketball team as they fell to No. 1 Elkhorn North 46-29 in the first round of the Class B Girls State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 8.

The Vikings played great defense for three quarters as they held the Wolves under 10 points, but a strong 19 point first by Elkhorn North was the difference.

“They did a nice job of getting to the rim,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said “It is a lot of their game, and that first quarter you could see they were determined to get to the rim. We had a few open looks on offense and we hoped they would go in and help us have confidence early in the game but they didn't fall.”

Early on, Elkhorn North was able to get the offense going with a 7-0 scoring run. Eventually, Waverly got their offense rolling with two free throws from Anna Clarke and three from Paige Radenslaben that trimmed the deficit for the Vikings down to 8-5.

Radenslaben would drop in two more points as Waverly was outscored 11-2 to end the first and trailed 19-7.

The Vikings did a great job defensively in the second by only giving up nine points to the Wolves, but had their own issues on the offensive end with four points. Scoring two of those points to end the half was Annie Harms.

Going into the locker room, Waverly had a 28-11 hole they had to dig themselves out of.

Out of the break, the Vikings got hot with the first four points of the third with a bucket by Radenslaben and a layup by Abbie Carter. Down the stretch, the freshman Parker Christiansen had multiple buckets to make it 37-18 in favor of Elkhorn North.

Despite having a 19-point deficit, Waverly did not give up in the fourth quarter. They ended up outscoring the Wolves 11-9 in the final frame.

Anna Clarke did a good job getting the Vikings going underneath with multiple layups. A three from Radenslaben made it a 16 point game at 41-25.

In the end, the Wolves were able to add one point to their advantage and won by 17. It still didn’t change the fact that Waverly never gave up and became one of a select few teams to hold the high-powered Elkhorn North offense to under 50 points in a game.

“Our girls never give up,” Cockerill said. “They have shown all year that we will fight until the final horn. That I would never question about these young ladies. They have grit and tons of heart.”

The Vikings were led by Radenslaben who scored nine points and Carter was not far behind her with eight points. Finishing with six points was Clarke, Christiansen had four points and Harms scored two points.

Waverly finishes the season with a 12-12 record. They lose three seniors in Maci Steckelberg, Carter and Raynah Sutter, who all contributed to the success of the squad.

“Those seniors all played a huge role in what we became this year,” Cockerill said. “It was great to have these young ladies buy into the program, school, and community. They are unselfish kids who were willing to sacrifice parts of their games for the greater good of the team.”