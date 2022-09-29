Vikings continue to get better with another impressive win

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 5 Waverly Football Team continues to dominate with another impressive victory, this time over a quality York squad 35-7 on Sept. 23 at home. The Vikings finished with 278 yards of total offense in the win and were two for three on fourth down.

It was a defensive battle in the first half of the game with only one touchdown being scored between the two squads. The touchdown came on a 29 yard pass from Trey Jackson to Cooper Skrobecki.

After the made extra point from Jonny Martin, the Vikings were in front 7-0.

The flood gates for Waverly’s offense opened in the third quarter with three touchdowns. The first one was on a 33 yard scamper by Evan Kastens that increased the Vikings lead to 14-0.

Not long after that score, Waverly was on the doorstep ready to tack on another touchdown. They did exactly that when Charlie Johnson powered his way into the end zone from one yard out to make it a 21-0 game in favor of the Vikings.

Johnson not only hurt the Dukes with his feet but with his defensive play as well. He scooped up a fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown, which gave Waverly a commanding lead at 28-0.

The Vikings fourth touchdown of the quarter came on a 15 yard run by Aden Smith. Martin’s fifth extra point of the contest put Waverly out to a 35-0 edge.

York avoided the shutout, with a 12 yard touchdown run to end the third quarter.

Completing 15 passes for 124 yards and one touchdown was Jackson. Leading the team with 47 receiving yards and one score was Skrobecki, Preston Harms had four grabs for 31 yards and both Sam Schernikau and Landon Oelke hauled in 21 receiving yards.

On the ground, Kastens picked up 91 rushing yards and scored once and Aden Smith compiled 44 yards and found the end zone once.

Leading the defense was Johnson with eight tackles and a fumble recovery that went for a touchdown. Getting five tackles was Skrobecki and Kemper Reed earned four tackles.

Also having good games defensively were Kaleb Axmann who had three tackles and Garrett Rine picked up one tackle and had an interception.

Waverly will have a tough matchup this week when they take on Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. on Sept. 30 at home. The Bearcats beat Class B No. 9 Grand Island Northwest 21-14 in their last game played.