Vikings compete at State Tennis Meet in Lincoln

LINCOLN- The Waverly girls tennis team concluded their regular season at the Class B State Tennis Championships on May 19 and 20 at Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln. It was a tough battle for the Vikings who had difficult draws in all their matches.

In No. 1 singles Mallory Kreikemeier took on the eight seed Elle Peterson of York. Kreikemeier pushed the eventual fifth place finisher in the first set 6-4. The second set wasn’t near as close as she ended up falling 6-1 to end her year.

Sophia Johnson was the Viking’s competitor in the No. 2 doubles. She was matched up against the fifth seed Keira Erickson of Hastings who swept her in both sets 6-0.

Taking on the sixth seed Mia Golka and Carolyn Maser of Grand Island Central Catholic in the No. 1 doubles was Madeline Brunssen and Reagan Landis. They fell in both sets by a final of 6-2 and then 6-0.

Competing in No. 2 doubles for Waverly were Alayna Landis and Chloe King. The senior and the sophomore lost in straight sets by identical scores of 6-2 to seventh seed Greta Hegarly and Stella Mumgaard of Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia.

In a close team race, Elkhorn North was the team champion for Class B with 42 points. Finishing with 37.5 points was Elkhorn for second just a half point in front of third place Omaha Duchesne Academy.

This state competition was a great experience for a relatively inexperienced Viking squad this season. They will return everybody off of this year’s state tournament group except Alayna Landis.