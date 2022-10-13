Vikings compete against top teams at EMC Invite

BENNINGTON - The Eastern Midland Conference Invite featured some of the top runners and teams in Class B on Oct. 6. Waverly was able to battle against the stiff competition, taking fourth in the girls team standings with 65 points and sixth on the boys side with 90 points.

The Vikings only medalist at the meet was freshmen Emma Steffensen in third place. She hung with Kendall Zavala and Atlee Wallman from Norris all the way to the line but lost to them by just over a second in 18:55.66.

Next to finish for Waverly was junior Millie Waldo in 17th place. Her average mile time was 6:40.30 and she ended up running 20:43.61 for three miles.

Coming in one right after the other in 22nd through 25th place were Marisa Gross, Alonna Depalma, Ellie Bentjen and Nora Erickson. Gross got 22nd and clocked a 21:19.38, Depalma took 23rd in a time of 21:20.25, Bentjen was 24th and posted a 21:26.77 and Erickson came in 25th and ran a 21:27.83.

Earning the top finish for the Vikings in the boys race was Gregory Cockerill in 16th place. The sophomore ended up running a 17:12.82.

Also finishing inside the top 20 was Jared Schroeder in 19th place. He posted a time of 17:24.31 which averaged out to 5:36.20 per mile.

Daniel Kasparek and Kolton Jueneman were the third and fourth runners for Waverly on the day. Getting 25th place was Kasparek clocking an 18:00.13 and Jueneman ended up getting 31st place in a time of 19:03.51.

The final runner for the Vikings was Dominic Delahoyde in 35th place running a 19:41.56.

Norris and Elkhorn North were first and second in both the girls and the boys team standings. Winning the girls race was Zavala of Norris posting an 18:54.22 and the Titans Riley Boonstra was the champion for the boys clocking a 15:47.10.

Waverly’s next meet is the B-2 District Meet at Mount Michael Benedictine. The top three teams and 15 individuals qualify for the Class B State Meet at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 21.