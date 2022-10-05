Vikings come up short in overtime to Bearcats

WAVERLY- In a battle of No. 4 against No. 5 in Class B, it was the Waverly Football Team who fell short to Scottsbluff at home 28-21 in overtime on Sept. 30. It was a very evenly matched game throughout with both teams finishing with 266 yards of total offense.

Out of the gate, it was Scottsbluff who was able to get on the scoreboard first with a 13-yard touchdown run.

The Vikings answered back with a long drive of their own that was capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Charlie Johnson. Jonny Martin’s extra point was also up and good and tied the game at 7-7 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, it was the Bearcats who once again set the tone with a six-yard run into the end zone that put them up by one score.

Waverly got within one point of Scottsbluff with a three-yard touchdown run by Evan Kastens. Martin’s extra point was once again good knotting the game up at 14 at halftime.

The Bearcats finished with the only touchdown of the third quarter. It came on the opening possession on a six-yard run.

After being kept quiet for most of the second half, the Vikings were driving deep in Scottsbluff territory late in the fourth. They converted the drive into a touchdown with a minute left in the game on a run up the middle by Kastens for his second score.

With little time left, the Bearcats weren’t able to get into scoring position and the game ended in a 21-21 tie at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Scottsbluff had the ball first and moved the ball methodically inside the Waverly five-yard line. They were able to punch in a touchdown on a three-yard run to put the pressure on the Vikings offense on their next drive.

Waverly got inside the Bearcat ten and found themselves in a fourth and goal situation from the three-yard line. The pass from Trey Jackson was just out of the reach of his intended target Cooper Skrobecki in the end zone sealing the victory for Scottsbluff.

Leading the Vikings with two rushing touchdowns and 75 yards on the ground was Kastens. Smith picked up 25 rushing yards on eight carries and Johnson had two rushing yards and a score.

Through the air, Jackson completed 16 passes for 142 yards. The top receiver was Skrobecki with 52 receiving yards while Preston Harms had 29 yards and Sam Schernikau finished with 25 receiving yards.

Defensively, Charlie Johnson had 11 tackles and Kemper Reed picked up nine tackles and had one sack. Also finishing with nine tackles was Harrison Smith, Garrett Rine had five tackles and Schernikau ended up with one interception.

This week Waverly plays at Class B No. 7 Lincoln Pius X at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7. The Thunderbolts come into the game off a 23-8 loss to Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt Catholic.