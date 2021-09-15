Vikings come up just short for second week in row

WAVERLY – Another tight football game against a quality opponent resulted in the second loss of the year for the Class B No. 5 Waverly football team. This time it was to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn in a 14-13 loss in the inaugural football game of the Viking’s new turf field.

The Antlers were able to find the endzone first in the contest with a six-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, putting Elkhorn ahead 6-0.

Waverly would also score a touchdown in the first, on a four-yard run by Eddie Johnson. The extra point by Devin Moore was good putting the Vikings up 7-6 after the first.

Despite not scoring another touchdown in the game, Waverly was able to get themselves in scoring position in the second and fourth quarters. Moore was able to capitalize on the drives with a 41-yard kick in the second and a 33-yard field goal in the fourth to give the Vikings a 13-6 lead.

After being held down offensively since the first, Elkhorn was able to get the big play they needed to score. It came on a 90-yard touchdown run.

Trailing by one, the game came down to the Antlers’ two-point conversion. Elkhorn was able to slip into the end zone, giving them a one point advantage that would hold the rest of the way.