Vikings come up just short for second week in row

WAVERLY – Another tight football game against a quality opponent resulted in the second loss of the year for the Class B No. 5 Waverly football team. This time it was to Class B No. 2 Elkhorn in a 14-13 loss in the inaugural football game of the Viking’s new turf field.
The Antlers were able to find the endzone first in the contest with a six-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was no good, putting Elkhorn ahead 6-0.
Waverly would also score a touchdown in the first, on a four-yard run by Eddie Johnson. The extra point by Devin Moore was good putting the Vikings up 7-6 after the first.
Despite not scoring another touchdown in the game, Waverly was able to get themselves in scoring position in the second and fourth quarters. Moore was able to capitalize on the drives with a 41-yard kick in the second and a 33-yard field goal in the fourth to give the Vikings a 13-6 lead.
After being held down offensively since the first, Elkhorn was able to get the big play they needed to score. It came on a 90-yard touchdown run.
Trailing by one, the game came down to the Antlers’ two-point conversion. Elkhorn was able to slip into the end zone, giving them a one point advantage that would hold the rest of the way.
Despite falling for the second week in a row, it has to give Waverly some confidence knowing they played the top competition in their class down to the wire in back-to-back weeks. Especially due to the fact that the Vikings starting quarterback throughout the year Cole Murray was sidelined and did not play.
Junior quarterback Trey Jackson completed 20 of 34 passes in the game for 198 yards. Hauling in seven catches for 80 yards was Riley Marsh and Levi Powell had four catches for 60 yards.
Johnson had the most rushing yards in the game for the Vikings with 42 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. Evan Castens ran the ball six times for 15 yards.
Earning 12 tackles in the game was Brock Gleason and Caiden Rose had four. Alex Leuenberger and Kaden Wolfe both had a tackle for a loss in the game.
This week the Vikings will be back at home in a game against Class No. 8 Grand Island Northwest on Sept. 17. The battle between the two Vikings squads is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the The Waverly News. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.