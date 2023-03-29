WAVERLY — It was a fantastic start to the season for the Waverly Girls Soccer Team on March 20. The Vikings scoring was in full force as they knocked off conference foe Blair 4-1.

Waverly came out strong in the first half with three goals. This helped the Vikings build a 3-0 advantage heading into halftime.

In the second half, Waverly put up one more goal as they secured a three point victory over the Bears.

Leading the charge for the Vikings with two goals was Lexi Adams. Both finishing with one goal apiece were Peyton Tritz and Olivia Hind.

On top of the goals scored Hind also dished out two assists.

Finishing with one goal given up in her first start in the box for Waverly was freshman Sammy Linscott. She had nine saves in the game and only allowed Blair to score one goal on the 14 shots on goal they had.

The Vikings offense was once again on full display on March 26 when they took on Columbus Lakeview at home. In a blowout win, Waverly knocked off Lakeview by a final of 9-0.

Early on, it didn’t take long for the Vikings to find the back of the net. They repeated this process eight times in the first half as grabbed an 8-0 lead going into intermission.

Waverly added to their edge in the second half, with a ninth goal that stretched their advantage to nine points in the end.

Finishing with a hat trick for the Vikings was Hind and Adams registered two goals. All ending up with one goal apiece were Lea Jensen, Ashley Warner, Finley Keim and Isabel Cardenas.

“It is always great to get multiple girls scoring goals,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “It just give kids confidence that they can put the ball in the back of the net. It also makes teams watch for other players as potential scoring targets. Hopefully we can keep spreading around the goal scoring and make us hard to defend.”

Splitting time in the goal box at 40 minutes apiece were Linscott and Kayleigh Jones. Each of them had two saves in the victory.

On March 23, Waverly had a match at Class B No. 6 Elkhorn North. A strong second half by the Wolves resulted in a 4-2 loss for the Vikings.

Waverly got off to a great start with a goal from Hind to start the contest. That was followed up by a goal from Elkhorn North that tied the game at 1-1 at the break.

Things continued to go right for the Wolves in the second half as they opened things up with three goals. The Vikings were able to answer back with a goal from Adams with 30 seconds left in the contest, but it wasn’t enough in a two point loss.

Lincscott was busy in the goal all night as Elkhorn North fired shot after shot at her. She ended up with 14 saves in the defeat to the Wolves.

Overall, Waverly has a good start to the year as they stand at 2-1. Fritz hopes the team can continue to build on what they did this week throughout the season.

“I thought we have done a good job of possessing the ball,” Fritz said. “We aren’t always just trying to force the ball up the field with the hope that we will have someone running on to the ball. We have been really patient in our build up.”

The Vikings were at home against Beatrice on March 27. They travel to take on Lincoln Northwest at 8:00 p.m. on March 28.