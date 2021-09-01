Vikings come back to win season opener

WAVERLY – In four sets, Waverly volleyball came back to win their season opener.

In front of a loud, rambunctious crowd of family and friends, the team opened up their season at home against Lincoln Lutheran on the evening of Aug. 26.

While the Vikings had a rocky start losing the first set 22-25, they went on to win the next three sets, 25-19, 25-20 and 26-24.

“We struggled some in the first set, especially trying to find our footing and made some unforced errors, but the team adjusted really well and cleaned up some of our mistakes,” Head Coach Terri Neujahr said.

Neujahr said her team’s passing was solid and the defense was “super scrappy.” Senior Bekka Allick had 26 kills and Jaelyn Dicke had 10. Setter Hanna Allick had 49 set assists in the four sets.

Following the season opener win, the varsity team also competed in a 16-team tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday evening, the Vikings played three teams including Western Christian, Lincoln Southeast and Papillion-LaVista South. Waverly beat Western Christian and Lincoln Southeast 2-0, but lost to PLVS 0-2.