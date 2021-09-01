 Skip to main content
Vikings come back to win season opener
Vikings come back to win season opener

Jaelyn Dicke 8.26

SPIKE: Jaelyn Dicke spikes the ball during the first game of the season against Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly High School on Aug. 26. Waverly won three sets to Lincoln LutheranÕs one set. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

WAVERLY – In four sets, Waverly volleyball came back to win their season opener. 

In front of a loud, rambunctious crowd of family and friends, the team opened up their season at home against Lincoln Lutheran on the evening of Aug. 26. 

Bekka Allick 8.26

BIG HITTER: Senior Bekka Allick spikes the ball during the first game of the season against Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly High School on Aug. 26. Waverly won three sets to Lincoln Lutheran’s one set. Allick made 26 kills. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

While the Vikings had a rocky start losing the first set 22-25, they went on to win the next three sets, 25-19, 25-20 and 26-24. 

“We struggled some in the first set, especially trying to find our footing and made some unforced errors, but the team adjusted really well and cleaned up some of our mistakes,” Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. 

Neujahr said her team’s passing was solid and the defense was “super scrappy.” Senior Bekka Allick had 26 kills and Jaelyn Dicke had 10. Setter Hanna Allick had 49 set assists in the four sets. 

Hanna Allick 8.26

LETS GO: Senior Hanna Allick cheers after scoring a point during the first game of the season against Lincoln Lutheran at Waverly High School on Aug. 26. Waverly won three sets to Lincoln Lutheran's one set. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Following the season opener win, the varsity team also competed in a 16-team tournament at Bellevue West High School on Friday and Saturday. 

On Friday evening, the Vikings played three teams including Western Christian, Lincoln Southeast and Papillion-LaVista South. Waverly beat Western Christian and Lincoln Southeast 2-0, but lost to PLVS 0-2. 

The next day of play wasn’t as successful as the previous evening ending with two losses for the Vikings. The team played top-10 ranked Class A teams Millard West and Omaha Westside, losing 1-2 to both teams. Neujahr said Waverly was in the top eight of the tournament. 

Waverly played an away game against Ashland-Greenwood on Tuesday evening. Results from the game will be in a future edition of The Waverly News. 

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.

