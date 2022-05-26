Vikings close out season with seventh place finish at B-3 District Meet

BEATRICE- The Waverly boys golf team closed out their 2022 season with a seventh place finish at the B-3 District Meet at the Beatrice County Club on May 17. The Vikings ended up shooting a 389 which was one stroke back of Wahoo who carded a 388.

“I thought that this team would have finished in the top five, but district tournaments are a whole other beast when it comes to players putting pressure on themselves,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “In my opinion, this was the toughest field of teams in the four class B districts on the most difficult course.”

The top golfer for Waverly was Josh Wall who shot a 92 while Ethan Rosenthal and Nolan Eikerman both finished four strokes back of him with a 96. The final two golfers for the Vikings were Royce Klucas who carded a 105 and Jace Rice ended up shooting a 108.

Winning the tournament was Treyton Baehr of Beatrice who shot a 75. Picking up the team title at the districts was Norris shooting a 313 while York got second with a 334, and Minden came in third carding a 349.

Despite not getting anybody to state, Waverly moved in the right direction this season with lower scores as a team, than have been posted in the last few years by the team. They also bring back a good core of young golfers heading into next season.

“I enjoyed watching the players improve on their game this season and look forward to a young team returning for 2023,” Coblens said. “We will have four very good golfers return next year and all of them had significant playing time this season. I really enjoyed being able to take the five seniors to a couple of events and allow them to play a tournament together. They lost the 2020 season because of Covid-19.”