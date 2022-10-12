Vikings claim B-4 Subdistrict championship

ELKHORN – With their chance to make a District final riding on how they played, the Class B No. 9 Waverly softball team secured a 10-0 win over Ashland-Greenwood and a 4-3 victory over Class B No. 6 Elkhorn on Oct. 3 to win the B-4 Subdistrict Tournament.

In the title game, the Vikings were matched up with their conference foes from Elkhorn who beat South Sioux City 12-0 in their opening game. Going into the contest, the Antlers owned a 2-0 series lead over Waverly with 7-5 and 14-10 victories in the regular season.

Early on, Elkhorn went up 1-0 with a run in the bottom of the first. The score would remain that way until the top of the third.

With one out in the inning, Alexis Adams singled to right field and Riley McCall was walked to give the Vikings two baserunners. An error on a groundball to second base in the next at-bat by Kaylei Denison drove in Adams and tied the game up at one.

While on third base, McCall was able to steal home on an error by the catcher to give Waverly a one-run edge. It was increased to 3-1 with a single by Tataum Peery that drove in Jill Hind.

The Vikings got off to another great start in the fourth with Alexis Shephard singling to center with no outs. Later in the inning with two outs, Adams stepped up with her second hit of the game, this time to right field that scored Shephard.

With a 4-1 deficit going to the sixth, Elkhorn got one run back on an error committed at third base. Another mistake, this time at first base, got the Antlers within one with two baserunners on in the bottom of the seventh.

In a pressure packed situation, Denison stepped up on the mound and recorded a seven-pitch strikeout to secure the victory and a spot for Waverly in the District finals.

The senior dazzled on the mound in the win, pitching all seven innings, giving up one earned run and striking out nine batters.

Both Peery and Adams finished with at least one hit and one RBI in the victory.

In opening round of the tournament, the third-seeded Vikings faced off with the No. 2 seed, Ashland-Greenwood. Waverly had already beaten the Bluejays once on the year 5-3 and were able to do it again by scoring 10 runs in a five-inning shutout.

A big reason for the dominating win for the Vikings was the four home runs they were able to hit. Malia Thoms and Peery had two run home runs to right and center field and Denison and Thomas hit back-to-back solo home runs to left and right field in the fifth inning.

Leading the team with two hits and three runs batted in was Thoms. Both Olivia Grube and Peery had two hits and two RBIs and Shephard and Denison earned at least one hit and had one run batted in.

With the two victories, Waverly earned a 13th seed in the Class B District Finals and took on Class B No. 2 Beatrice in a three-game series at Beatrice on Oct. 8.