Vikings can’t overcome hot-shooting Titans

WAVERLY – After the five-day NSAA moratorium, the Class B No. 8 Waverly boys basketball team went 1-1 in their home holiday tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. They defeated Class C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian 65-29 and then lost to Class B No. 6 Norris 55-43 in the championship game.
Against the Crusaders, the Vikings started out on a 5-0 run thanks to a three-pointer by Riley Marsh. Preston Harms came through with two three-pointers and one at the buzzer to put Waverly up by 20 points at 26-6 after one quarter.
After giving up only six points in the first, the Vikings held Lincoln Christian to five points in the second. Ten more points were put on by Waverly’s offense which helped them build a 36-11 lead at halftime.
Up 40-14 in the third, AJ Heffelfinger came through with a three-pointer. Another three, this time by Sam Schernikau increased the Vikings edge up to 52-16 going to the fourth.
In the last quarter, Waverly got their bench some playing time. They were able to battle the Crusaders to a 13-13 tie on the scoreboard.
Coming through with 20 points for Waverly was Harms in the victory. Marsh also had a great shooting game with 16 points, while Heffelfinger scored seven, both Schernikau and Landon Tjaden had five, Cole Murray dropped in three, Carter Gullion, Cooper Skrobecki and Kaden Harris recorded two and Kyler Nordstrom ended with one point.
It was a great shooting game all around for the Vikings. They had a 55% field goal percentage and made 53% of the three-pointers they put up.
After having an awesome shooting performance against Lincoln Christian, Waverly was held in check against Norris in the championship game the next day. They made 39% of their shots and were 23% from three.
Bigger than all those stats was how the teams responded to adversity. The Titans were able to handle it where the Vikings struggled through it.
“In any sport when you get knocked in the face, it’s how you respond,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “They hit back-to-back three’s and then our body language went negative. In a close game that is the difference.”
Early on in the first, Heffelfinger made a layup while being fouled tying the game up at two. A made free-throw by him put Waverly up by one.
Both teams relied on their defense the rest of the quarter, and in the end, Norris had an 8-6 lead after the first.
Harms wasted no time tying the game up at eight with a backdoor layup to begin the second. Two three-pointers by Murray and Harms put the Vikings up 16-14.
Late in the half, the Titans clung to a 20-18 lead. With the clock expiring, Murray put up a three in the corner that was good and gave Waverly a 21-20 halftime edge.
That momentum the Vikings grabbed carried over to the third where they went on a 5-0 run. The points came from a three from Murray and a layup by Heffelfinger.
Instead of giving up, Norris fought back and dominated the rest of the quarter. They outscored Waverly 14-3 to finish the third and built a 34-29 advantage.
The Titans dealt a body blow to the Vikings with a 5-0 run to start the fourth that built their lead to double digits. Off the bench, Skrobecki and Schernikau were able to provide some points, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.
Leading Waverly with 12 points in the defeat was Murray. Heffelfinger had 10 points, Harms ended up with nine, Marsh scored six, Schernikau had three, Skrobecki finished with two and Tjaden had one point.
The Vikings had a tough home game against Class B No. 8 Scottsbluff on Jan. 3. They turn around and play Norris again at home on Jan. 6.
“I think the word we’re going to have the next few days is focus,” Reed said. “When we sub in and when we are changing up our defenses we have to be locked in and ready to go. There were times I thought we were locked in and then other times where we didn’t rotate on the right shooter. When you do that they are going to nail shots.”