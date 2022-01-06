Vikings can’t overcome hot-shooting Titans

That momentum the Vikings grabbed carried over to the third where they went on a 5-0 run. The points came from a three from Murray and a layup by Heffelfinger.

Instead of giving up, Norris fought back and dominated the rest of the quarter. They outscored Waverly 14-3 to finish the third and built a 34-29 advantage.

The Titans dealt a body blow to the Vikings with a 5-0 run to start the fourth that built their lead to double digits. Off the bench, Skrobecki and Schernikau were able to provide some points, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.

Leading Waverly with 12 points in the defeat was Murray. Heffelfinger had 10 points, Harms ended up with nine, Marsh scored six, Schernikau had three, Skrobecki finished with two and Tjaden had one point.

The Vikings had a tough home game against Class B No. 8 Scottsbluff on Jan. 3. They turn around and play Norris again at home on Jan. 6.

“I think the word we’re going to have the next few days is focus,” Reed said. “When we sub in and when we are changing up our defenses we have to be locked in and ready to go. There were times I thought we were locked in and then other times where we didn’t rotate on the right shooter. When you do that they are going to nail shots.”