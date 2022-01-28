Vikings can’t find winning formula in losses

Both teams were very even in almost every statistical category on the night. The one that ended up making the biggest difference in the game was Waverly shot 19% from three and the Badgers made 47% of their threes.

Leading the Vikings with 21 points was Marsh. Heffelfinger scored 16 points, Schernikau had 10, Landon Tjaden scored seven, Cole Murray dropped in three and Cooper Skrobecki finished with two points.

After a setback against the Badgers, Waverly was hoping to get back on track against Wahoo, but it wasn’t to be. The Warriors shot 57% from the field and 56% from three, which was just too much to overcome for the Vikings.

Schernikau started the game off for Waverly with a three-pointer that made it 3-0 early on. That lead was short-lived for the Vikings, as Wahoo went on a 10-2 run and led 17-14 at the end of the first.

The Warriors wasted no time pushing their lead up to 28-14 in the second. That 11-0 run was thanks to a basket by Marcus Glock, six straight points from Owen Hancock and then a free throw from Garrett Grandgenett.

Waverly didn’t back down with a 6-0 run that was closed out by a three from Heffelfinger, which cut the deficit to 28-20.