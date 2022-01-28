Vikings can’t find winning formula in losses

BENNINGTON – Playing the most consistent basketball has been the goal of the Waverly boys basketball team over the past few weeks and it’s helped them climb back up to No. 3 in Class B. The Vikings experienced a setback in those plans with a pair of losses at Class B No. 5 Bennington 66-59 on Jan. 17 and at home on Jan. 20 to Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo 84-63.
Against the Badgers in a game that was made up from Jan. 14, Waverly came out strong.
Both Samuel Schernikau and Landon Tjaden were able to knock down three-pointers early in the contest. Heading to the second quarter, the Vikings had a 20-15 lead.
The defense for Bennington showed up in the second by holding Waverly to eight points. After scoring 13 points of their own, the Badgers tied the game up at 28-28 going into halftime.
Bennington kept the strong finish from the first half going with a game-high 21 points in the third. On the other side, The Vikings were held to just 11 points and found themselves behind 49-39 with one quarter remaining.
Schernikau and AJ Heffelfinger did their best to help Waverly make a dent in the deficit in the fourth. A fast-break layup by Riley Marsh were the final points for the Vikings in a seven-point defeat.
Both teams were very even in almost every statistical category on the night. The one that ended up making the biggest difference in the game was Waverly shot 19% from three and the Badgers made 47% of their threes.
Leading the Vikings with 21 points was Marsh. Heffelfinger scored 16 points, Schernikau had 10, Landon Tjaden scored seven, Cole Murray dropped in three and Cooper Skrobecki finished with two points.
After a setback against the Badgers, Waverly was hoping to get back on track against Wahoo, but it wasn’t to be. The Warriors shot 57% from the field and 56% from three, which was just too much to overcome for the Vikings.
Schernikau started the game off for Waverly with a three-pointer that made it 3-0 early on. That lead was short-lived for the Vikings, as Wahoo went on a 10-2 run and led 17-14 at the end of the first.
The Warriors wasted no time pushing their lead up to 28-14 in the second. That 11-0 run was thanks to a basket by Marcus Glock, six straight points from Owen Hancock and then a free throw from Garrett Grandgenett.
Waverly didn’t back down with a 6-0 run that was closed out by a three from Heffelfinger, which cut the deficit to 28-20.
At halftime, Wahoo had an 11-point advantage up 38-27.
Keeping the offense going for the Warriors in the second half was Hancock. He made the first two baskets of the third extending the lead to 42-27.
After that, Wahoo had a double-digit lead the rest of the game. It was 61-45 at the end of three quarters and then the Warriors outscored the Vikings 23-18 in the fourth.
Despite being outplayed on offense most of the night, Heffelfinger had several corner threes in the second half and 21 points for the game. Murray had 17 points, Marsh scored 12, Schernikau had six, Skrobecki dropped in four, Kalev Allick finished with two and Kaden Harris had one point.
Waverly is the second seed in the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament this week. They played the winner of Elkhorn and Elkhorn North at home on Monday.