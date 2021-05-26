 Skip to main content
Vikings boys finish one point from state title, girls fifth
STATE CHAMP: Waverly’s Will Armatys cheers after winning the 100-meter dash finals at the Class B Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke High School in Omaha. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

OMAHA – An historic season for the Waverly boys track and field team came to an end just one point shy of a Class B state championship.

The Vikings finished one point behind Class B team champ Hastings.

The Viking scored 46 points at the meet with senior Will Armatys leaving Omaha with a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

The Waverly mile relay team adorned with gold medals after winning the event in Omaha.

Armatys solidified his status as the fastest man in Class B after winning the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

Armatys won the 100-meter dash in comeback fashion, passing Norris junior Cooper Hausmann in the final five meters to win the event with a time of 10.93.

WAVERLY FOR THE WIN: Waverly’s Will Armatys embraces teammate Dawson Britton after Armatys won the 100-meter dash finals at the Class B Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke High School in Omaha. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Later, the Waverly sprinter came back to win the 200-meter dash after blazing to a time of 21.89, nearly three-tenths of a second ahead of Edgar Rodriquez of West Point-Beemer.

The Viking quartet of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger turned in a gold medal winning performance in the last event of the meet, winning the mile relay event with a time of 3:24.

Heffelfinger also added an individual medal in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a career-best time of 50.48.

Murray also teamed with Conrad Schroeder, Billy Connot and Trae Greve to finish sixth in the two-mile relay on Friday afternoon.  The quartet finished with a season-best time of 8:22.

Senior sprinter Dawson Britton added three points to the Waverly total after finishing sixth in the 100-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 11.13.

Senior discus competitor Tyztin Hoos capped his high school career with a third-place finish in the event after getting the disc 157-6 away from the ring.

The girls team ended up fifth in Class B after scoring 40 team points.

Senior Whitney Lauenstein left the meet with three medals while leading the Waverly girls track team for a final time during her illustrious high school career.

Lauenstein won the 300-meter hurdle event with a career-best time of 44.70, winning by nearly a second, against Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels, who bested Lauenstein in the 100-meter hurdles earlier on Saturday.

Lauenstein turned in a career-best time of 14.79 in Friday’s 100-meter hurdle prelims earning lane three, right next to Gubbels in Saturday’s final.

Lauenstein ended up third in Saturday’s final after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.0.

Prior to competing in the hurdles, Lauenstein ended up in a tie for second in the high jump after soaring over the bar at 5-foot-6.

LAUENSTEIN LEAP: Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein competes in the high jump competition at the Class B Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke High School in Omaha. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Late on Saturday, Lauenstein and teammates Grace Hartweg, Maya Qualset and Macy Persinger were disqualified in the 1600-meter relay event.  The team went into the state meet with the fourth fastest district time in the event.

Persinger, a senior, added a fifth-place medal in the 400-meter dash after completing her lap in 59.45.

SET UP: Waverly’s Macy Persinger sets herself up before running the 400-meter dash finals at the Class B Nebraska State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Burke High School in Omaha. Persinger placed fifth overall. (Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg)

Hartweg added a seventh-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 10-feet.

The Vikings 400-meter relay team added eight points at the state meet after finishing runner-up with a time of 49.23.  Mary Shulyak, Persinger, Hartweg and Joslyn Rice ran on the sprint relay team in Omaha.

Freshman Millie Waldo just missed out on earning a medal in the 800-meter run after posting a career-best time of 2:24.84 in the event.

