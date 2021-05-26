Vikings boys finish one point from state title, girls fifth

OMAHA – An historic season for the Waverly boys track and field team came to an end just one point shy of a Class B state championship.
The Vikings finished one point behind Class B team champ Hastings.
The Viking scored 46 points at the meet with senior Will Armatys leaving Omaha with a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
The Waverly mile relay team adorned with gold medals after winning the event in Omaha.
Armatys solidified his status as the fastest man in Class B after winning the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
Armatys won the 100-meter dash in comeback fashion, passing Norris junior Cooper Hausmann in the final five meters to win the event with a time of 10.93.
Later, the Waverly sprinter came back to win the 200-meter dash after blazing to a time of 21.89, nearly three-tenths of a second ahead of Edgar Rodriquez of West Point-Beemer.
The Viking quartet of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger turned in a gold medal winning performance in the last event of the meet, winning the mile relay event with a time of 3:24.
Heffelfinger also added an individual medal in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a career-best time of 50.48.
Murray also teamed with Conrad Schroeder, Billy Connot and Trae Greve to finish sixth in the two-mile relay on Friday afternoon. The quartet finished with a season-best time of 8:22.
Senior sprinter Dawson Britton added three points to the Waverly total after finishing sixth in the 100-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 11.13.
Senior discus competitor Tyztin Hoos capped his high school career with a third-place finish in the event after getting the disc 157-6 away from the ring.
The girls team ended up fifth in Class B after scoring 40 team points.
Senior Whitney Lauenstein left the meet with three medals while leading the Waverly girls track team for a final time during her illustrious high school career.
Lauenstein won the 300-meter hurdle event with a career-best time of 44.70, winning by nearly a second, against Arlington’s Kailynn Gubbels, who bested Lauenstein in the 100-meter hurdles earlier on Saturday.
Lauenstein turned in a career-best time of 14.79 in Friday’s 100-meter hurdle prelims earning lane three, right next to Gubbels in Saturday’s final.
Lauenstein ended up third in Saturday’s final after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.0.
Prior to competing in the hurdles, Lauenstein ended up in a tie for second in the high jump after soaring over the bar at 5-foot-6.
Late on Saturday, Lauenstein and teammates Grace Hartweg, Maya Qualset and Macy Persinger were disqualified in the 1600-meter relay event. The team went into the state meet with the fourth fastest district time in the event.
Persinger, a senior, added a fifth-place medal in the 400-meter dash after completing her lap in 59.45.
Hartweg added a seventh-place finish in the pole vault after clearing 10-feet.
The Vikings 400-meter relay team added eight points at the state meet after finishing runner-up with a time of 49.23. Mary Shulyak, Persinger, Hartweg and Joslyn Rice ran on the sprint relay team in Omaha.
Freshman Millie Waldo just missed out on earning a medal in the 800-meter run after posting a career-best time of 2:24.84 in the event.