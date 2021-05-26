Vikings boys finish one point from state title, girls fifth

OMAHA – An historic season for the Waverly boys track and field team came to an end just one point shy of a Class B state championship.

The Vikings finished one point behind Class B team champ Hastings.

The Viking scored 46 points at the meet with senior Will Armatys leaving Omaha with a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

The Waverly mile relay team adorned with gold medals after winning the event in Omaha.

Armatys solidified his status as the fastest man in Class B after winning the 100 and 200-meter dash events.

Armatys won the 100-meter dash in comeback fashion, passing Norris junior Cooper Hausmann in the final five meters to win the event with a time of 10.93.

Later, the Waverly sprinter came back to win the 200-meter dash after blazing to a time of 21.89, nearly three-tenths of a second ahead of Edgar Rodriquez of West Point-Beemer.

The Viking quartet of Caiden Rose, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger turned in a gold medal winning performance in the last event of the meet, winning the mile relay event with a time of 3:24.