Vikings bowlers perform well at Hastings Invite

HASTINGS– The Waverly boys and girls bowling team traveled to the Hastings Invite at the Pastime Lanes on Dec. 10. Finishing with a record of 3-1 overall was the girls team and the boys ended up going 2-2.

In pool play, the Vikings girls had an unblemished record at 3-0. They knocked off Ogallala 8-0, Seward 7-1 and Arapahoe 7-1.

For the second time in one day, Waverly was matched up with Arapahoe in the knockout stage. This time, the Warriors were able to pull out a 3-0 victory to eliminate the Vikings.

Finishing with a team high score for Waverly was Maddie Fritz bowling a 430. Her best game was a 161 in the first round, followed by a 157 and then a 112.

Ending up with a 394 for three games was Brianna Hartman. She was able to shoot a 138 in round three, 134 in the first game and then a 122 in round two.

Izzie Holbein held down the third spot for the Vikings by bowling a 366. A 137 in her second game was her top score. She also shot a 122 in round one and then a 107 in the third game.

In rounds one and two, Maci Riggle carded a 126 and 119. She followed that up with a 95 in her third game for a total score of 340.

Rounding out the girls team, was Allysa Folds with a 324. Her top individual game was a 119, followed by a 113 in round three and a 92 in the first game.

The Waverly boys ended up defeating Ogallala and Arapahoe by identical scores of 6-4 and lost to Seward 8-0 in pool play. Against Hastings in the knockout round, the Vikings fell to the host team the Tigers 3-1 ending their tournament.

Braden Waller had an excellent tournament with scores of 194 and 246 in the second and third games. A 163 in the first round gave him a combined score of 603.

Taking second on the team with a 404 was Tyler Erlandson. He bowled 154 and 148 in the second and third games and then shot 102 in the first round.

Aeden Schutte came in third for Waverly with a 375. He shot 133 in the first round, 130 for the third game and then 112 in the second round.

A 131 in the second game powered Jonah Tucker to a 354 for the tournament. He also shot a 132 in round three and had a 100 in his first game.

Braxton Jelinek bowled an 85 and 73 in the first two games that the Vikings played. Coming in and then carding a 158 in the third round was Christian Kaiser.

Early in the week, Waverly traveled to Seward Bowl to take on Seward. The Vikings Girls defeated the Bluejays 12-7 and the boys ended up losing 20-1.

Setting a school record at the dual was Grube with 204. The previous record was 181 from her last season.

Grube also finished with a 159 and Maddie Fritz bowled a 147.

Leading the boys team was Waller who was very consistent with a 193 in the first game and then a 191 in round two.

This week the Vikings are back on the road again for a dual at Westside Lanes against Grand Island at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 16.