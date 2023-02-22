BEATRICE — In a battle of highly rated teams in Class B, the No. 7 Waverly girls basketball team earned a 66-57 win over No. 5 Beatrice on the road on Feb. 17. The victory helped move the Vikings to 15-7 to end the regular season.

Early on, it was the Lady Orange who were red hot on offense as they built a 19-12 lead after one quarter of action. The second quarter was much more closely played as Waverly outscored Beatrice 11-10 and trimmed their deficit to 29-23 at the half.

Out of the break, the Vikings probably played their best half of basketball of the year as they exploded for 43 points. This included 19 points in the third which tied the game up at 37 apiece entering the final frame.

Waverly had a game high 29 points in the fourth which helped them secure a nine point win. In total, there were 49 points scored between the two teams in the final eight minutes of action.

In the contest, the Vikings made 50% of their shots from the field and 44% from three point range. They also shot 78% at the free throw line and had 27 rebounds with 13 assists.

Parker Christiansen was the top scorer for Waverly with 18 points while both Peyton Tritz and Paige Radenslaben scored 16. Finishing with 10 points was Annie Harms and Lexi Adams dropped in six.

The Vikings failed to get the same result when they took on Class B No. 3 York in a makeup game at home on Feb. 14. In a low scoring battle, the Dukes picked up a 37-31 victory over Waverly.

During the first quarter, it was the Vikings who were able to build an early 8-6 lead. That was followed up by York outscoring Waverly 6-4 in the second to tie the game at 12 at halftime.

In both the third and the fourth quarters, the Dukes had a narrow edge on the scoreboard at 10-8 and 15-11, which helped them build a six point lead in the end.

Shooting 27% from the field and 16% from three in the game were the Vikings. They also pulled down 34 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.

Tritz was the top scorer for Waverly with 10 points and Christiansen had eight. Putting up five points was Berkley Lambrecht and both Adams and Harms had three. Rounding out the scoring for the Vikings with two points was Radenslaben.

Waverly is taking part in the B-2 Subdistrict at home this week. They took on the winner of Plattsmouth and Nebraska City for a chance to move on to a District Final on Feb. 21.