Vikings blowout Thunderbolts for signature victory

LINCOLN-Heading into a road contest with Lincoln Pius X, the Class B No.6 Waverly Football Team was still looking for a victory over a rated opponent. The Vikings were finally able to capture that win when they took down the Class B No. 7 Thunderbolts 38-8 at Aldrich Field on Oct. 7.

Both teams came out strong in the first quarter and didn’t give up any points.

Waverly finally came through with the first touchdown of the contest on a 12-yard pass from Trey Jackson to Cooper Skrobecki. The extra point from Jonny Martin was also good making it 7-0 in favor of the Vikings.

Later in the second, Waverly’s defense stiffened up and forced Pius to punt the ball. The returner was Sam Schernikau who got loose and returned it 48-yards for a special teams score that gave the Vikings a 14-0 edge.

Jackson capped off the half with his second touchdown throw of the game. This time he found fellow senior Preston Harms for a 54-yard pitch and catch.

The third extra point of the half by Martin pushed Waverly’s lead out to 21-0 at intermission.

To start the third quarter, the Vikings called on Martin to not just quick an extra point but a field goal. His kick from 20-yards out increased Waverly’s advantage to 24-0.

For the first time in the game, the Thunderbolts stuck for a 63-yard touchdown run to trim their deficit down to 16 points.

The quarter was capped off with the Vikings scoring on another pass. It was completed by Jackson to Nolan Maahs for 13-yards that increased Waverly’s lead out to 31-8 going to the final frame.

There was only one touchdown in the fourth quarter. Jackson and Skrobecki connected for a score for the second time in the game on a 10-yard pass to put the Vikings up by 30 points in the end.

Finishing with 11 completions, 183 yards and four touchdown passes was Jackson.

Harms was the top receiver with 62 yards and one score. Earning 54 receiving yards and one touchdown was Maahs and Skrobecki had 36 yards after the catch and one score.

On the ground, Evan Kastens carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards. Picking up 54 rushing yards on three carries was Landon Oelke and Aden Smith earned 41 yards on 10 attempts.

Skrobecki led the defense with 10 tackles. Getting six tackles were Kemper Reed and Charlie Johnson and Harrison Smith, Gabe Griffin and Tyler Brewer ended up with four tackles.

Waverly ended the regular season at home against Class B No. 8 Seward at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. In their last game, the Bluejays were defeated by York 28-14.