Vikings blowout rivals to move to 3-1 on the year

FIRTH- The Class B No. 6 Waverly football team earned their most impressive victory to date when they stomped their conference rival Norris on the road 42-0 on Sept. 17. The Vikings defense held the Titans to just 106 yards of total offense while breaking free for 274 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

“We challenged our kids all week to come out and play our most complete game of the year, so to see them come out and do that was really fun,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “We still have plenty of things to clean up, but credit the boys for coming out against one of their rivals and playing our best game so far this year.”

Finding open space for the only touchdown of the first quarter was Evan Kastens for Waverly on a 23 yard run. After the extra point from Jonny Martin, the Vikings held a 7-0 lead over Norris after one quarter of action.

Trey Jackson was strong on the goal line, busting through the line for a two yard score on the ground to start the second. Martin connected on the extra point pushing Waverly’s lead out to double digits at 14-0.

Later in the second, Charlie Johnson found the end zone twice on a pair of two yard runs. Both the extra points from Marten were right through the uprights giving the Vikings a 28-0 lead going into halftime.

In the third quarter, Kastens broke free for his second rushing touchdown of the game on a big run of 77 yards. Martin’s fifth extra point of the contest gave Waverly a 35-0 edge going into the final quarter of action.

The senior Cody Johnson capped off the scoring for the Vikings in the fourth quarter with a 16 yard rushing touchdown around the left side. After a made extra point by Martin, Waverly built their lead up to 42 points by the final whistle.

“Really proud of how our guys up front controlled the line of scrimmage and how hard all our backs ran,” Manstedt said. “Coming into the season that was a very inexperienced group of lineman, so to see them just continue to get better each week has been fun. They are a group who I think will only get better with each game they play.”

Completing nine of 13 passes through the air for 83 yards was Jackson. He also had four rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Gaining 177 rushing yards on 17 attempts and scoring twice was Kastens. Aden Smith was the second leading rusher for the Vikings with 47 yards, Cody Johnson gained 27 yards and had one touchdown, Charlie Johnson picked up 12 yards and had two rushing touchdowns, and Ta’Jonne Baxter carried the ball one time for seven yards.

Catching one ball for 23 yards was Smith, while Sam Schernikau picked up three catches for 21 yards. Gaining 18 yards on two grabs was Preston Harms, Landon Oelke had 14 receiving yards, and Cooper Skrobecki picked up seven yards through the air.

On the defensive side of things, Harrison Smith had four tackles and got one sack. Charlie Johnson reached double digits with 12 tackles, Skrobecki ended up with four tackles and an interception, and Ian Morehead had a fumble recovery.

This week Waverly has a home contest against York at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The Dukes are coming off a 20-17 loss to Class B No. 5 Scottsbluff at home in their last game.