Vikings blast Rams in home contest

WAVERLY – Coming off two losses earlier in the week to Class B No. 3 Bennington and Columbus, the Waverly boys baseball team was able to get back on track with a big 12-2 win in five innings over Ralston on April 9.

The Vikings pounded the ball with 15 hits and Nash Peterson pitched a complete game.

After a scoreless first inning, the Vikings got on the board with three runs in the second inning.

Waverly would start their turn at bat with a pop out, but then Riley Marsh hit a triple center. A single to left field by Wyatt Fanning drove in Marsh and put the Vikings up 1-0.

Back-to-back singles by Jake Bream and Landon Oelke loaded the bases with one out for Waverly. A sacrifice fly by Kaden Harris and then a single by Jarrett Ballinger to left scored two more runs for the Vikings and put them up by three.

A strong second inning carried over into the third where Waverly got the first two batters of the inning on with singles from Peyton Engel on a bunt and then Drew Miller reached base on a hit to right field. After scoring a run in the previous inning, Marsh drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to right field that increased the Vikings’ lead to 4-0.

Waverly wasn’t done yet scoring in the inning, with Fanning coming up with another hit that drove in a run and pushed the Vikings’ advantage to five.

The Rams cut into Waverly’s lead in the top of the fourth with two runs, only for the Vikings to answer back with five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Harris on a single to right field and then Ballinger on a hit by pitch gave Waverly two base runners to start their at bat. They were driven in on a sacrifice bunt by Levi Powell and then a sac fly to left by Engel.

With two outs recorded in the inning, it was prolonged for Ralston with an error and a walk. The Vikings made them pay with three more runs on an infield single by Marsh and a double to left by Jake Bream.

Heading to the bottom of the fifth, Waverly was just two runs away from 10-run ruling the Rams. With two baserunners and two outs, Drew Miller and Marsh were both able to come up with line drive singles to right that plated two runs.

Finishing 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI was Marsh. Fanning and Bream both had two hits and drove in two runs, while Drew Miller, Engel, Powell and Ballinger all had one RBI and at least one hit.

Pitching five innings with four strikeouts and one earned run given up was Peterson.

It was a role reversal for the Vikings on April 5, as they got 10-run ruled by Columbus on the road at Pawnee Park by the same score of 12-2. The bats for the Discoverers were hot early which forced the Vikings to play from behind.

Trailing 3-0 after one, Waverly got a run back in the second. Marsh started the inning off with a single to center and then he was driven in on a sacrifice fly to left by Bream.

Columbus had a triple and two singles to open up the top of the third, which helped them strike for four more runs and increase their advantage up to 7-1.

The final run for the Vikings came in the top of the third when Harris started the inning off with a single to right. He would come around and score on a double to center by Levi Powell.

With a 7-2 lead, the Discoverers kept adding to it with two runs scored in the third and fourth innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, Waverly helped Columbus end the game and get up by 10 with a hit batter and an error. A groundout and then a single to center by Connor Rausch drove in the winning run.

Harris, Marsh, Drew Miller and Powell recorded the four hits for the Vikings. Pitching 1.2 innings with one strikeout was James Van Cleave and Carson Vachal lasted three innings and struck out one batter.

The week started for Waverly with a matchup at home on April 4 against Class B No. 3 Bennington. The Vikings started out with an early 4-0 lead but ended up falling 14-7.

Helping Waverly get off to their big start was Marsh who homered to left field with Ballinger and Engel on base.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, Harris was able to reach base on a single to right field. The next batter, Ballinger, drove him in on a line drive to center.

The Badgers cut the lead down to one run at 4-3 with three singles in the top of the third inning.

Despite a nice comeback by Bennington, the Vikings bats stayed hot in fourth. A big reason for that was Drew Miller leading off the inning with a triple to left.

Eventually, Drew Miller was driven in on a sacrifice fly to center by Marsh. A single by Harris to second base scored the second run of the inning and put Waverly up 6-3.

The defense and pitching struggled for the Vikings in the top of the fourth with two errors and two walks. As a result, the Badgers tacked on three more runs and tied the game up at six.

Bennington would take the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth and then had a big seventh where they scored six runs to put the game away.

Marsh had another spectacular game with one hit and four RBI. Driving in two runs on three hits was Harris and Ballinger had one RBI and one hit.

Drew Miller started the game by pitching 3.2 innings with three earned runs given up and three strikeouts. Powell came in relief and pitched 3.1 innings with three earned runs given up and one strikeout.

Waverly is taking part in the Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Tournament this week. They had a home contest against Elkhorn to start the tournament on April 11.