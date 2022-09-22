Vikings battle stiff competition at Blair Invite

BLAIR- It was a battle of top competition from across all classes at the Blair Invite at River Wilds Golf Course on Sept. 12. The Waverly girls golf team fought hard through the strong competition field and got ninth place overall with a score of 413.

“Tia placed fourth, she has been top five every event so far this season,” Waverly Head Coach Michael Coblens said. “The team has some work to do these next two weeks.”

Powering the Vikings with another top five finish, was Tia Phaisan. She ended up getting fourth place shooting an 83. She carded a 45 on the front nine and then lowered her score down to a 38 on the back nine.

Mya Dubas was the second golfer to finish for Waverly in 33rd place with a 103. Her score on the front nine was the same as Phaisan with a 45 but ended up struggling in the final nine holes by shooting a 58.

Finishing very close together in 48th and 50th place were Sophie Bingham and Brianna Hartman. Carding a 113 was Bingham and Hartman ended up shooting a 114.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings at the meet was Mackenzie Cordes in 57th place. She shot a 60 on the front nine and a 58 on the back nine, for a final score of 118.

Winning the meet was Bennington with a 358, while Elkhorn North and Gretna tied with a score of 359. Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North, Cecilia Arndt of Columbus Scotus, and Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian all shot a 73.

This week Waverly competed in two meets. They played at the Nebraska City Invite on Sept. 19 and then took part in the Elkhorn Invite on Sept. 21.