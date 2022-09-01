Vikings battle hard in second week of competition

WAVERLY- The Waverly girls golf team kicked off the second week of the season at the Beatrice Invitational at the Beatrice Country Club on August 23. In a battle for third through sixth that was separated by 12 points, it was the Vikings who came out on the tail end in sixth with 418 points.

The top performer for Waverly was junior Tia Phaisan who came in third by shooting an 81. She was consistent on the day carding a 40 through the first nine holes and then shooting a 41 on the back nine.

She was able to get to the pin in three shots on four holes during the meet. They were on holes five, six, 15, and 17.

Finishing behind Phaisan for Waverly back in 26th place was Mackenzie Cordes in 23rd place. She shot an identical 155 on both the first nine and the final nine holes.

Three spots back in 26th place was Mya Dubas. She had a rough front nine shooting a 61, but battled back to perform much better on the back nine with a 52.

One stroke back of Dubas in 27th place was her teammate Sophie Bingham. She started the tournament off with a solid front nine score of 54 but took a step back on the last nine holes with a 60.

Rounding out the team score for the Vikings in 34th place overall was Sophie Johnson. A 14 on the second hole resulted in her shooting a 74 through the first nine. She avoided mistakes like that on the back nine with a 65, and as a result lowered her score to 165 for 18 holes of golf.

The Vikings also took their junior varsity squad to Beatrice and were led by Kennedy Kiser. Her low round on the day was a 48.

Two days later, Waverly got back out on the links in their first home competition of the season at the Woodland Hills Golf Course. They took on Elkhorn in a dual and were able to knock them off 192 to 200.

Coming through with the low score of the day was Phaisan who shot a 45. She just knocked off the Antlers Alexa Swerczek who carded a 46.

Three strokes back of Phaisan was Dubas who shot a 48. This was followed closely by Bingham who also came in under 50 by carding a 49.

The final two golfers for the Vikings varsity squad were Cordes and Kiser. Shooting a 50 was Cordes and coming in five strokes behind her with a 55 was Kiser.

During the dual, both the JV squads from Waverly and Elkhorn competed as well. The Vikings came in first in this dual by shooting a 207, while the Antlers carded a 231.

Sehren Carlson had a great performance to lead all JV golfers with a 47. Her best hole of the day was four where she shot a three.

The next two golfers to finish for Waverly were Ella Lange and Brianna Hartman. Lange bested Hartman by one stroke 51 to 52.

Johnson ended up in fourth place for the Vikings JV team by carding a 57. Rounding out the team score for Waverly was Sidney Lovegrove who shot a 64.

The Vikings had their home invite at Woodland Hills on August 30. Waverly will be at the York Invite on September 1 at 9 a.m. at the York Country Club.