Vikings battle hard against tough competition out of the gate

To start the new season, the Class B No. 5 Waverly volleyball team did not shy away from tough competition taking on four rated teams in their first six matches. The Vikings started the season on August 25 with a four set loss to Class C2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran.

All four sets were competitive as the Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead with 25-20 and 25-22 wins. The Vikings battled back in the third and avoided getting swept by pulling out a 25-21 victory.

With Waverly trailing 24-20 in the fourth set, Jillian Donovan was able to get a block at the net for Lutheran to end the match.

Leading the Vikings with 13 kills was Jaelyn Dicke, while Kara Kassebaum and Eden Moore had 11 and 10. Finishing with three kills were Jolee Wiese and Caylee Rowley and Renae Landon each had two.

At the net, Weise had seven block shots and Rowley had three. Coming up with two apiece were Moore and Landon.

On the defensive side of things, Joslyn Rice had 24 digs, Rowley had 13, Ashley Warner came up with 12, Dicke had 11, and Moore ended up with 10. Finishing with 40 assists in the match was Rowley.

Next up for the Vikings was the highly competitive Bellevue West tournament. Waverly ended up going 2-3 with straight set wins over Omaha Duchesne and Millard North and losses to Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista, Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North, and Class A No. 10 Elkhorn South.

In the first win of the season against the Cardinals on Friday, the Vikings dominated by winning 25-15 and then 25-16.

Once again earning the most kills for Waverly with nine was Dicke. Kassebaum got six kills on 12 attempts and Moore found the floor four times on 11 shots.

Landon and Wiese teamed up for seven blocks at the net. Four of those blocks were credited to Landon and the other three were awarded to Wiese.

Getting 20 assists and seven digs was Rowley, while Rice had eight digs and Warner had six digs.

Waverly’s second win came on Saturday in their last match of the tournament against Millard North.

The first set was close with the Vikings winning 25-20. They were able to tighten things up in the second as they beat the Mustangs by ten at 25-15.

Moore was the only Waverly player to reach double digits in the kill category with 11. She also had two ace serves.

Not far off her pace was Kassebaum with eight kills and Dicke had five.

Earning 25 assists and eight digs was Rowley. Reaching double digits in digs were Rice, Warner, and Dicke with 16, 13, and 10.

The closest loss for Waverly at Bellevue West came in a three set defeat against Elkhorn South.

Early on the Storm grabbed the momentum with a 25-21 victory. The Vikings were able to answer back in set two winning 25-20.

In the decisive third set, Elkhorn South had the final surge to pull out a 25-22 victory.

Kassebaum earned 14 kills in the match and Moore had 12. Finishing with three aces were Rowley and Meghan Krenke and Dicke had two.

Powering Waverly’s defense with 21 digs was Rice and Dicke was one off her with 20. Rowley was able to pick up 32 assists and amassed 17 digs.

Against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn North, the Vikings found themselves overmatched in both matches. They lost to the Monarchs 25-17 and 25-18 and the Wolves 25-15 and 25-18.

In the two matches combined, Kassabaum had 11 kills, Moore came up with eight, and Dicked ended with four. Coming up with four blocks in the loss to Elkhorn North was Wiese.

Defensively, Rowley had 21 digs and 19 assists in the two matches and Rice earned 23 digs.

This week Waverly had their home opener against Ashland-Greenwood on August 30. They will be taking part in another tournament this weekend, this time at Beatrice at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.