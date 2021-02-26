Vikings attain sub-district championship

ASHLAND – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team defeated the Platteview Trojans and Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in the Class B-3 sub-district tournament in Ashland.

The Vikings improved their season record to 9-13 and advanced to one of the eight Class B District finals played on Feb. 20.

The Vikings began postseason play against Platteview High School and scored a 42-26 victory over the Trojans.

The Viking defense limited the Trojans to a season-low 26 points in a 42-26 victory at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Feb. 16.

The Trojans scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed 12-2 after eight minutes.

The Vikings outscored Platteview 20-12 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.

Viking Abbie Carter scored eight of her 14 game-high points in the first half while helping the Vikings get off to a fast start.

Guard Paige Radenslaben sank a pair of 3-pointers and added 10 points against the Trojans.

The win over Platteview, put the Vikings into the sub-district championship game against host Ashland-Greenwood on Feb. 17.