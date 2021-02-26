Vikings attain sub-district championship

ASHLAND – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team defeated the Platteview Trojans and Ashland-Greenwood Bluejays in the Class B-3 sub-district tournament in Ashland.
The Vikings improved their season record to 9-13 and advanced to one of the eight Class B District finals played on Feb. 20.
The Vikings began postseason play against Platteview High School and scored a 42-26 victory over the Trojans.
The Trojans scored just two points in the first quarter and trailed 12-2 after eight minutes.
The Vikings outscored Platteview 20-12 over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Viking Abbie Carter scored eight of her 14 game-high points in the first half while helping the Vikings get off to a fast start.
Guard Paige Radenslaben sank a pair of 3-pointers and added 10 points against the Trojans.
The win over Platteview, put the Vikings into the sub-district championship game against host Ashland-Greenwood on Feb. 17.
Waverly scored a season-high 35 points in the first half and then hung on for a 48-39 win over the Bluejays.
Radenslaben poured in 18 first half points and finished with a career-high 22 to lead the offensive charge against AGHS.
Guard Emelia Rourke sank 5-of-7 from the free throw line and added seven points.
The win over AGHS put the Vikings into a district final contest against the third-ranked Crete Cardinals on Feb. 20 at Crete High School.
The Vikings stayed with the Cardinals the entire game, but in the end it was the Cardinals advancing to the state tournament with a 40-31 home win.
The Vikings trailed just 19-16 at the half, but scored just 15 points in the second half against the Cardinals.
Vikings Maci Steckelberg and Rourke combined for five 3-pointers and 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with Hannah Newton and the Cardinals. Newton scored 20 points to lead all scorers.
The loss to Crete ended the Viking season with a record of 9-14.