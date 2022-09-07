Vikings and Mustangs do battle at the Beatrice Invite

BEATRICE- The Waverly and Raymond Central cross country teams both took part in the Beatrice Invite held at Beatrice High School on Sept. 3. The Vikings took second place on both the boys and girls side with 47 points and 29 points, while Raymond Central failed to field teams at the meet.

Emma Steffensen of Waverly had the best finish for the area in the girls race by getting fourth place. She ran just over 21 minutes with a time of 21:03.94.

Coming in back-to-back in seventh and eighth place for the Vikings were Millie Waldo and Lille Benes. Waldo ended up clocking a 21:31.35 and Benes ran a 21:46.12.

Finishing just inside the top ten in 10th place was Ellie Bentjen for Waverly. She posted a solid time of 22:23.06.

Rounding out the top six for the Vikings were Alonna Depalma in 13th running a 22:38.72 and Marisa Gross in 15th place clocking a 22:46.44. Not far off their pace in 17th was Nora Erickson who ran a 23:08.89.

The final two runners for Waverly were Bailey Jackson and Dylan Sorben. Jackson got to the line in a time of 24:02.03 to get 21st and Sorben took 34th place by running a 25:46.36.

Mady Ayres was the lone runner for Raymond Central in the girls race. She ended up getting 42nd place and ran a 26:30.72.

Jared Schroeder of Waverly was the only runner from the area in the boys race to finish inside the top ten. The freshmen got seventh place and posted a time of 18:14.18.

Getting 11th for the Vikings was Daniel Kasparek running an 18:42.03 and in 13th place was Gregory Cockerill in a time of 18:52.51. Just outside the top 15 in 16th place was Jarrett Ballinger of Waverly clocking a 19:02.06.

Leading the Mustangs in the race was Landon Lubischer getting 20th place in 19:08.59. Two spots back of him in 22nd was Cole Dubas who ran a 19:24.70.

Dominic Delahoyde and Kasyn Collins represented the Vikings as their fifth and sixth runners. Taking 41st place was Delahoyde in a time of 20:28.77 and Collins came in 44th and posted a 21:11.12.

The third runner for Raymond Central was Ethan Norlen. He got 84th place and ended up clocking a 25:04.96.

Winning the team race for the boys and girls was Norris. They also had the top runners in Riley Boonstra in the boys race and Ellie Thomas in the girls race.

This week Waverly is at the Lincoln Pius X Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8. The same day, the Mustangs are headed to Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo at 4 p.m.