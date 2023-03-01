WAVERLY – The Waverly and Raymond Central cheer and dance teams competed at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Competition at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 18.

In the Class B Competition, the Vikings battled with the top teams in their class and earned multiple fourth place performances. They came in fourth in Jazz dancing with an 85.35, Pom dancing where they ended up with an 83.68 and then Game Day cheering where they compiled an 85.20.

“Since the Nebraska state competition only announces the top four placements, being in that top four is always our goal,” Waverly Head Coach Maryn Heald said. “It was really exciting to achieve that this year, especially since our music stopped for a split second during our Pom dance.”

All the categories that Waverly competed in had at least six teams they were up against.

The top performance for Raymond Central came in Class B/C1 Tumbling where they came in third place with a score of 72.30. They followed that up by getting eighth in C1/C2 Jazz with an 80.03 and then ninth in Pom by scoring an 81.38.

With the state competition over, both team’s months of preparations come to end. It was even longer for Waverly this year with the National Competition they competed in at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“The dance team puts in countless hours to be ready to compete at state,” Heald said. “Since we went to nationals this year, we worked even harder to be ready, physically and mentally. Dance teams have an extremely long season, they learn their dances in the summer and work on them all the way up until February, while still learning and performing other dances for football and basketball halftimes. We practice Tuesday to Thursday and Saturdays starting in August until February.”