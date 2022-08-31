Vikings all earn win in first week of the tennis season

WAVERLY- It was a good start to the 2022 season for the Waverly Boys Tennis Team in a home dual with York on August 25 and at the Elkhorn Invite on August 27. All the Vikings team members who competed earned a win on either Thursday or Saturday.

“Overall it was a good start to the season,” Waverly Boys Tennis Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “With the team being so young, it was nice to see everyone with at least one win, and the growth and improvement we saw just in the last couple of days was exciting to see.”

In Waverly’s home opening dual with Elkhorn, the Vikings ended up falling 6-3 to the Antlers.

Leading Waverly off were Tyler McElhose and Grey Klucas in No.1 and No. 2 doubles. Both ended up losing their matches, with McElhose falling 8-2 and Grey Klucas dropping his match 8-4.

In No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Landon Scott and Royce Klucas picked up the team’s first wins of the year. They both ended up with 8-6 victories in their matches.

Chase McInteer kept the positive momentum going for Waverly by winning his No. 5 singles match 8-3.

Next up was Isaac Clarke in the No. 6 singles. He battled hard to the very end but ended up losing by a final of 8-4.

Both falling 8-2 in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles were Scott and Royce Klucas and McInteer and Clarke. Losing in a close 9-7 match in No. 3 doubles were McElhose and Grey Klucas.

Two days later, the Vikings competed in the Elkhorn Invite. The team finished in a tie for third place.

Coming through with the best record for Waverly was sophomore Grey Klucas who took third place. He ended up with a 2-1 record overall.

Getting fourth place and going 1-2 in the tournament was McElhose in No. 1 singles and McInteer and Clarke in No. 2 doubles. Also going 1-2 and getting fifth in No. 1 doubles were Scott and Royce Klucas.

This week Waverly had a home dual with defending Class B State Champions Mount Michael Benedictine on August 29 and Omaha Brownell-Talbot on August 30. The Vikings will be competing at the Crete Invite at 9 a.m. on Sept. 2.