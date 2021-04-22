Vikings advance to first EMC final in 12 years

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys soccer team moved above .500 with a solid 1-0 shutout win in Hickman over rival Norris on April 12 in the opening round of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

Senior Jaxon Jensen scored the lone goal of the match in the first half when he was set up with a nice pass from sophomore Johnny Martin.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead made the goal stand up and with the win the Vikings advanced into the semifinals where they squared off against the Blair Bears on a cool and windy night in Blair.

The match was tied at one at the half, but it was the Vikings who exploded for four goals in pulling out the 5-1 semi win.

The Vikings got a hat trick performance from Martin who scored a career-high three goals.

Junior Anthony Rueles and sophomore Carson Brentlinger also added key goals against the Bears.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jensen and senior Reece Dalton handed out assists in the 5-1 win.

The win over Blair advanced the Vikings into the EMC finals for the first time since 2012. Across from them were the Bennington Badgers.