Vikings advance to first EMC final in 12 years
Boys Soccer 3.27

KEEP AWAY: Waverly sophomore Austin Neddenriep does his best to keep the ball away from a Columbus Lakeview defender during the Vikings’ first home game of the season on Saturday. (Staff Photo by Anna Boggs)

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys soccer team moved above .500 with a solid 1-0 shutout win in Hickman over rival Norris on April 12 in the opening round of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament.

Senior Jaxon Jensen scored the lone goal of the match in the first half when he was set up with a nice pass from sophomore Johnny Martin.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead made the goal stand up and with the win the Vikings advanced into the semifinals where they squared off against the Blair Bears on a cool and windy night in Blair.

The match was tied at one at the half, but it was the Vikings who exploded for four goals in pulling out the 5-1 semi win.

The Vikings got a hat trick performance from Martin who scored a career-high three goals.

Junior Anthony Rueles and sophomore Carson Brentlinger also added key goals against the Bears.

Jensen and senior Reece Dalton handed out assists in the 5-1 win.

The win over Blair advanced the Vikings into the EMC finals for the first time since 2012. Across from them were the Bennington Badgers.

The match with the Badgers was a good one and one that wasn’t decided until the final minutes.

Unfortunately for the Vikings they were edged by a narrow 2-1 margin.

All three goals were scored in the second half.

Junior Devin Moore scored the lone goal for the Vikings.

Morehead turned away six Bennington shots, but was the tough luck loser in goal for the Vikings.

The loss dropped the Waverly record to 6-5 on the season.

