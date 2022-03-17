Viking trap shooters looking for continued improvement this season

WAVERLY – With springtime comes the start of sports like track and field, baseball, tennis and soccer. Another sport that also starts in the spring that has a following in the Waverly community is the sport of trapshooting.

Kids in senior and junior high from across the state participate to see how many targets they can shoot to find out who the best marksman is. This year the Vikings have 25 kids out for the sport with 15 junior high competitors and 10 of the team members being high school trap shooters.

According to Waverly Head Coach Dustin Beachler, they have a good core coming back on the junior high squad. They also have a large group of first time participants that they are working with.

“With my junior high, I have five returning kids who are pretty good and the rest are new kids, where it’s the first time they have ever shot,” Beachler said. “We are working to get them better.”

Despite only having 10 high schoolers out on the team, all the members are strong shooters. Beachler stated he is really looking forward to working with them.

“My goal for the senior high kids is to see them compete hard every week and be one of the top teams in 16 and handicaps,” Beachler said. “I also would just like to see them work hard and continue to show improvement and get better as individuals and as a team.”

What is great about the sport of trapshooting is it gives kids an opportunity to be competitive in something and learn a valuable skill you can use for the rest of your life.

“It’s very rewarding to watch a kid improve,” Beachler said. “When they first come out they might not be the most confident in what they’re doing and then towards the end of the season they become more confident in their abilities.”

At their first trapshooting competition at the Lincoln Izaak Walton Club on March 12, the Vikings came away with first place in Senior 16s. Collin Deitz was the top performer for the Vikings with 48 targets hit and earned second place.

In handicaps, Waverly did not fare as well, getting 28th with a 164. The winner was Lincoln Southeast with a 203.

Hunter Gilbertson had the top score for the Vikings by hitting 43 targets. Coming in second for Waverly was Justin Suhr with 39 total targets hit.

In Senior High Over All the Vikings took seventh place with a 390. Gilbertson earned a third place finish with a score of 90.

The junior high for Waverly had three different teams compete. The Maroon squad got fourth with a 180, the Black squad hit 145 clays and the White squad crushed 131 targets.

Getting on the podium and getting third place overall was Censon Helzer for the Vikings. He finished with 22 clays hit in both rounds for a final score of 44.