Viking track teams turn in dominating performances

SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly track and field teams both scored team championships at the Platteview Invitational held at Platteview High School on April 1 on a sunny and cool afternoon.

The Waverly girls team scored 141 team points at the meet and finished 65 points ahead of second-place finisher York.

The Vikings finished with a medalist in 15 of the 17 events at the meet and finished first or second in all three relay events.

Waverly scored 47 points in the field event portion of the meet and were powered by a pair of first place finishes from Whitney Lauenstein and Grace Hartweg.

Lauenstein continued her impressive early season run in the high jump and captured another gold medal at clearing 5-4 at the Platteview meet.

Grace Hartweg added a gold medal performance in the pole vault after soaring over the bar set at 10-feet.

Viking Alexis Shepard added a second-place finish in the long jump after posting a mark of 15-8.75.

Thrower Jaelyn Dicke added a third-place finish in the shot put after getting measured at 33-feet.