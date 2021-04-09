Viking track teams turn in dominating performances

SPRINGFIELD – The Waverly track and field teams both scored team championships at the Platteview Invitational held at Platteview High School on April 1 on a sunny and cool afternoon.
The Waverly girls team scored 141 team points at the meet and finished 65 points ahead of second-place finisher York.
The Vikings finished with a medalist in 15 of the 17 events at the meet and finished first or second in all three relay events.
Waverly scored 47 points in the field event portion of the meet and were powered by a pair of first place finishes from Whitney Lauenstein and Grace Hartweg.
Lauenstein continued her impressive early season run in the high jump and captured another gold medal at clearing 5-4 at the Platteview meet.
Grace Hartweg added a gold medal performance in the pole vault after soaring over the bar set at 10-feet.
Viking Alexis Shepard added a second-place finish in the long jump after posting a mark of 15-8.75.
Thrower Jaelyn Dicke added a third-place finish in the shot put after getting measured at 33-feet.
Lauenstein added a pair of gold medals on the track after winning both hurdle events. She crossed the finish line first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.65. Her winning time of 47.72 in the 300-meter hurdle event puts her near the top of the Class B charts.
Teammate Anna Clarke added a second place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (51.48).
Sprinters Joslyn Rice and Macy Persinger also shined at the meet in Platteview.
Rice captured the gold medal in the 200-meter dash after blazing to a time of 27.57.
Persinger won the quarter mile after posting an impressive time of 61.99.
Half-miler Millie Waldo finished runner-up in the 800 after completing two laps in 2:32.
The Wildcat mile and two-mile relay teams added 20 points in Platteview after outrunning the rest of the competition.
Persinger, Hartweg, Maya Qualset and Lauenstein combined to finish first in the mile relay after combining to run 4:22.
Waldo, Emelia Rourke, Shianne Benker and Grace Lange combined to win the two-mile relay with a time of 10:33.
Sprinters Shepard, Qualset, Persinger and Hartweg ended up second in the 400-meter relay event finishing with a time of 52.25.
The boys team also captured the title at the meet after scoring 135.5 points, 42.5 points more than the host Trojans.
The Vikings scored 49.5 points in the field events and finished with a trio of gold-medal winning performances.
Hogan Wingrove captured meet honors in the triple jump after soaring to a season-best mark of 42-4 in the event.
Shot putter Hunter Hanke won the event on Thursday after posting a season-best mark of 46-8.
Viking discus competitor Tyztin Hoos won the event after throwing 121-4.
High jumper Dawson Britton scored eight points in the event after finishing second after clearing 6-0.
Sprinter Will Armatys turned in an eye-popping time of 10.97 in the 100-meter dash while winning the event in scorching fast fashion.
Wingrove swept to wins in both hurdle events at the meet. He won the 110s with a season-best time of 15.73 and the 300s with a meet best time of 42.11.
Sprinter Cole Murray added a third-place medal in the 400-meter dash after breaking the tape with a time of 52.86.
Miler Conrad Schroeder added a fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter run in a very competitive event. He finished with a time of 4:53, just three seconds behind the meet winner.
Two Waverly relay teams captured first place finishes at the meet.
Preston Harms, Sawyer Hovelsrud, Brady Martin and Armatys won the sprint relay after combining to finish with a time of 45.5.