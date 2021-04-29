Viking track athletes compete twice last week

YORK – Waverly High School took 11 athletes to the annual Track and Field Festival held at Papillion LaVista South High School on a chilly afternoon on April 20.
Husker volleyball signee Whitney Lauenstein and junior Hogan Wingrove led by securing two medals each in the hurdle events.
Lauenstein captured the gold medal in a talented 300-meter hurdle event. She crossed the finish line with a career-best time of 45.60 while edging Jaida Rowe of Lincoln Southwest.
She also finished second in the 100s after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.48 and ran a leg on the winning Viking mile relay team. She teamed with Grace Hartweg, Maya Qualset and Macy Persinger to win the event with a season-best time of 4:06.
Wingrove also captured three medals at the meet in Papillion.
He finished runner-up in the 300s after crossing the finish line with a career-best time of 40.74.
He also finished fourth in the 110s with a season-best time of 15.44 and ran a leg on the winning Viking mile relay team which posted a season-best time of 3:31. Joining Wingrove on the relay team were Caiden Rose, Cole Murray and A.J. Heffelfinger.
Senior sprinter Will Armatys added a fourth-place medal in the 100-meter dash after posting a time of 11.08.
Persinger finished third in a competitive quarter mile after completing her lap in 61.66.
Heffelfinger (third, 52.38) and Murray (fifth, 53.59) added medals in the open 400.
Waverly returned to action on Saturday while taking part in the annual York Invitational.
Both teams left with the team trophies from the Yowell Track Classic, held on a beautiful day on Saturday.
The boys team won the meet with 177.5 points and the girls scored 131 points.
“It was a great day for the Vikings at York. We finally had a really nice day. Our kids competed hard, turned in a lot of PRs, especially in our distance crew,” said Waverly Coach Brian Benson.
Lauenstein and Wingrove earned the respective “Athletes of the Meet” awards.
Lauenstein captured four gold medals at the meet while piling up 40 points.
She won the high jump and tied a career best in the event after clearing 5-7.
She also won both hurdle events and ran on the Vikings record setting 1600-meter relay team.
She won the 100s with a time of 15.67, the 300s with a time of 47.08 and teamed with Hartweg, Qualset and Persinger to break a 42-year meet record in the 1600-meter relay. The duo combined to run 4:08.72.
Freshman Joslyn Rice added a runner-up finish for the Vikings in the 200-meter dash after posting a career-best time of 27.02.
Persinger added a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 60.55.
Rice, Persinger, Hartweg and sophomore Mary Schulyak combined to win the sprint relay with a season-best time of 51.15.
Freshman Millie Waldo, sophomore Emelia Rourke, freshman Shianne Benker and senior Grace Lange combined to finish runner-up in the two-mile relay after turning in a season-best time of 10:17.
Hartweg added a third-place medal in the pole vault (9-6).
Freshman Alexis Sheperd finished with a bronze medal in the long jump after finishing with a mark of 15-8.
Wingrove left the meet with four medals, three gold and one silver while leading the team with 38 points scored.
Wingrove won the 300-meter hurdle event with a time of 40.80. He also won the triple jump after jumping 42-6.5.
He finished second in the 110-meter hurdle event with a season-best time of 15.37 and also ran on the winning mile relay team at the meet, teaming up against with Rose, Murray and Heffelfinger to win the event with a season-best time of 3:30.
Armatys stretched his win streak to five meets in the 100-meter dash after he blazed to a time of 11.22 in York. He also won the 200 after crossing the finish line with a time of 22.60.
The UNK signee then anchored the Waverly sprint relay team leading them to a season-best mark of 43.81. Rose, sophomore Preston Harms and senior Sawyer Hovelsrud also ran on the sprint relay team in York.
Heffelfinger crossed the finish line ahead of the rest of the field in the 400-meter dash after posting a career-best time of 51.16. Murray finished third (51.88).
Senior Conrad Schroeder finished runner-up in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:50. He also finished third in the 800 (2:06.60).
Senior Trae Greve finished runner-up in the two-mile after posting a season-best time of 10:20.
Schroeder, Greve, sophomore Cale Kavan and junior Billy Connot combined to win the two-mile relay with a time of 8:29.
Senior Tyztin Hoos finished with the silver medal in the discus after finishing with a mark of 142-7 while teammate Hunter Hanke added a second-place finish in the shot put (45-9.5).