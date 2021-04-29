Viking track athletes compete twice last week

Persinger finished third in a competitive quarter mile after completing her lap in 61.66.

Heffelfinger (third, 52.38) and Murray (fifth, 53.59) added medals in the open 400.

Waverly returned to action on Saturday while taking part in the annual York Invitational.

Both teams left with the team trophies from the Yowell Track Classic, held on a beautiful day on Saturday.

The boys team won the meet with 177.5 points and the girls scored 131 points.

“It was a great day for the Vikings at York. We finally had a really nice day. Our kids competed hard, turned in a lot of PRs, especially in our distance crew,” said Waverly Coach Brian Benson.

Lauenstein and Wingrove earned the respective “Athletes of the Meet” awards.

Lauenstein captured four gold medals at the meet while piling up 40 points.

She won the high jump and tied a career best in the event after clearing 5-7.

She also won both hurdle events and ran on the Vikings record setting 1600-meter relay team.