Viking teams shine at home invitational

WAVERLY – The Waverly track and field teams performed great on Friday at the annual Waverly track and field invitational held at Viking stadium on a cool and blustery afternoon.

The girls team was able to capture the team title after scoring 113 points at the home meet.

Senior Whitney Lauenstein had a tremendous day while adding four more gold medals to her already impressive track and field resume.

She started the day with a first place finish in the high jump after clearing 5-2. Lauenstein won in a jump off against Ema Anibal of Bennington to score 10 points in the event.

On the track, Lauenstein swept to a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.

She ran past the rest of the field in the 100-meter event after blazing to a first place finish in the event with a career-best time of 15.40. She also annihilated the rest of the field in the 300s, breaking the tape with a time of 47.63.

Lauenstein also ran on the winning Viking 1600-meter relay team. She teamed with Grace Hartweg, Mya Qualset and Macy Persinger to run an impressive time of 4:15.