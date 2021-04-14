Viking teams shine at home invitational

WAVERLY – The Waverly track and field teams performed great on Friday at the annual Waverly track and field invitational held at Viking stadium on a cool and blustery afternoon.
The girls team was able to capture the team title after scoring 113 points at the home meet.
Senior Whitney Lauenstein had a tremendous day while adding four more gold medals to her already impressive track and field resume.
She started the day with a first place finish in the high jump after clearing 5-2. Lauenstein won in a jump off against Ema Anibal of Bennington to score 10 points in the event.
On the track, Lauenstein swept to a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.
She ran past the rest of the field in the 100-meter event after blazing to a first place finish in the event with a career-best time of 15.40. She also annihilated the rest of the field in the 300s, breaking the tape with a time of 47.63.
Lauenstein also ran on the winning Viking 1600-meter relay team. She teamed with Grace Hartweg, Mya Qualset and Macy Persinger to run an impressive time of 4:15.
Persinger edged talented Elkhorn North freshman Britt Prince to win the 400-meter dash with a time of 62.30.
In addition to running on the mile relay team, Persinger also teamed with fellow sprinters Alexis Shepherd, Qualset and Hartweg to win the 400-meter relay event with a time of 52.3.
Waverly distance specialists Millie Waldo, Emelia Rourke, Shianne Benker and Grace Lange combined to win the 3200-meter relay event with a time of 10:28.
Hartweg added a third-place medal in the pole vault after clearing 10-foot.
The boys team finished runner-up in the team standings, falling just two points shy of catching meet winner Hastings.
Waverly scored 99 points at the meet.
The Vikings got the meet off to a good start in the field events.
Discus competitor Tyztin Hoos finished runner-up in the event with a season-best mark of 143-2.
Viking Quinten Kastens added a runner-up finish in the shot put (44-1). Teammate Trevor Brown added a fourth-place mark in the event (43-1.25).
Triple jumper Hogan Wingrove finished third in the event at the home meet after posting a mark of 41-9.
On the track, the Waverly two-mile relay team got things off to a good start with a runner-up finish in the two-mile relay. Conrad Schroeder, Cale Kavan, Will Franzen and Billy Connot combined to run second with a time of 8:58.
Wingrove captured the Vikings’ lone individual gold medal at the track after winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.44. Teammate Preston Harms added a third-place finish in the event after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.62.
Junior sprinter Will Armatys added eight points after finishing second in the 100-meter dash after blazing to a finish of 11.08.
Sophomore sprinter A.J. Heffelfinger placed third in a competitive 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 52.65.
The Vikings 1600-meter relay team made up of Caiden Rose, Hoos, Wingrove and Heffelfinger combined to finish first in the mile relay to cap the meet. They posted a season-best time of 3:37.