Viking teams dominate competition in Central City

Speaking of the discus, Viking Tyztin Hoos turned in a career-best performance in the event and won going away after getting it out there at 156-6.

Waverly throwers Katyn Kappler and Jaelyn Dicke finished 1-2 in the shot put after posting marks of 34-1 and 33-4.5 respectively.

Junior Trevor Brown finished runner-up in the shot put event with a season-best mark of 48-9.

The Vikings kept the momentum going on the track behind a balanced attack led by the sprinters.

Vikings Mary Schulyak (12.97) and Will Armatys (11.36) captured gold medals in the 100-meter dash events. Caiden Rose and Dawson Britton added second and fourth place medals in the 100-meter dash.

Armatys also scored 10 points in the 200-meter dash event after posting a career-best time of 22.63.

Six Vikings medaled in the 400-meter dash event in Central City led by Millie Waldo (second, 64.49) and A.J. Heffelfinger (first, 52.79).

Waldo added a first place finish in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 2:28. Senior Grace Lange finished on her heels in second place with a time of 2:30.