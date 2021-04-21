Viking teams dominate competition in Central City

CENTRAL CITY – The Waverly boys and girls track and field teams overwhelmed the competition on a very cold and breezy Saturday afternoon in Central City on April 17.
The girls team scored a season-high 181 points and the boys scored 177 while easily out-distancing the competition.
“The kids continue to work hard. It wasn’t a great day weather-wise, but the performances were good,” said Waverly Coach Brian Benson.
The Vikings quickly piled up points in the field events while taking control of the team races.
Senior Whitney Lauenstein won the high jump after clearing 5-0. Teammate Anna Clarke added a third place finish.
Viking Dawson Britton turned in his top performance of the season in the high jump and finished third after soaring over 6-0.
Grace Hartweg (9-0) and Sam Schernikau (11-0) added bronze medals in the pole vault for the Vikings.
Junior Hogan Wingrove turned in his best jump of the season in the triple jump and won the event with a mark of 44-2.
Viking Alexis Rohlfs finished with a bronze medal performance in the discus after finishing with a mark of 97-10.5.
Speaking of the discus, Viking Tyztin Hoos turned in a career-best performance in the event and won going away after getting it out there at 156-6.
Waverly throwers Katyn Kappler and Jaelyn Dicke finished 1-2 in the shot put after posting marks of 34-1 and 33-4.5 respectively.
Junior Trevor Brown finished runner-up in the shot put event with a season-best mark of 48-9.
The Vikings kept the momentum going on the track behind a balanced attack led by the sprinters.
Vikings Mary Schulyak (12.97) and Will Armatys (11.36) captured gold medals in the 100-meter dash events. Caiden Rose and Dawson Britton added second and fourth place medals in the 100-meter dash.
Armatys also scored 10 points in the 200-meter dash event after posting a career-best time of 22.63.
Six Vikings medaled in the 400-meter dash event in Central City led by Millie Waldo (second, 64.49) and A.J. Heffelfinger (first, 52.79).
Waldo added a first place finish in the 800-meter run after crossing the finish line with a season-best time of 2:28. Senior Grace Lange finished on her heels in second place with a time of 2:30.
Viking senior Conrad Schroeder finished runner-up in the 800 after completing two laps in 2:10.
Viking Darcy Suhr (6:06) and teammate Shianne Benker (6:13) finished 2-3 in the 1600-meter run.
Benker also finished runner-up in the two-mile (12:55).
Viking Trae Greve turned in a dominating performance in the two-mile, winning the event with a time of 10:42.
Lauenstein and Wingrove piled up points while leading the Viking hurdlers.
Lauenstein won both hurdle events finishing with times of 15.60 and 47.53 at the finals-only meet.
Wingrove won the 300s with a time of 42.18 and was edged for the gold medal in the 110s after breaking the tape with a time of 15.56.
Sophomore Preston Harms added a second-place finish in the 300s (43.33).
The Vikings mile relay teams added gold medals at the meet and the boys sprint relay team added a gold medal while the girls sprint relay team ended up second in Central City.