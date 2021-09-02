Viking softball ends week with four victories, one loss

After Waverly scored two runs in the bottom of the third, Elkhorn responded with one run in the top of the second and again in the top of the third followed by three runs in the fourth inning. Waverly scored three in the second inning, two runs in the fourth inning, three runs in both the fifth and sixth inning.

The final score of the game was 13-5. The Vikings had a total of 11 hits with Shepherd and Malia Thoms leading the team in runs, each scoring three.

Denison pitched four innings against the Antlers allowing five runs, striking out three batters. Brinkman pitched the final two innings in relief.

After a few days, the Vikings then competed in the Lincoln Public Schools Invite at Doris Blair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Despite opening the day with a 6-1 loss to Lincoln East, the team delivered a shutout 10-0 win over Elkhorn North and a 16-5 win over Omaha Burke.

The team finished second in their pool.

Head Coach Beth Singleton said the Vikings overall showed some toughness after traveling and playing in the intense heat at the beginning of the week and then working to come back after a loss on Saturday.