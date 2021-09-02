Viking softball ends week with four victories, one loss

WAVERLY – While they did succumb to one team this past week, Waverly softball came out with four wins out of five games during a busy week.
The Vikings started the week on Monday, Aug. 23 with an away game against Falls City. A major hitting run in the third inning resulted in a 12-2 blowout score over Fall City.
The first inning of the game remained scoreless, until the second inning where Waverly scored three runs and Falls City responded with two runs. In the top of the third, the Vikings scored a whopping nine runs.
Falls City was unable to respond. The game ended after only four innings.
The Vikings had three home runs in the game. Tataum Peery started off with a dinger in the second inning and Maci Steckelberg and Peyton Krumland each smacked homeruns in the third inning. Peery and Alexis Shepherd led the team in runs each scoring two runs.
Steckelberg opened the game on the mound for Waverly and struck out three batters, allowing two runs on two hits. Steckelberg stepped down after two innings and Megan Brinkman came in to finish the game for the Vikings.
The Vikings returned home for a hot and humid game against the Elkhorn Antlers on the evening of Aug. 24. Kaylei Denison opened the game as pitcher for Waverly.
After Waverly scored two runs in the bottom of the third, Elkhorn responded with one run in the top of the second and again in the top of the third followed by three runs in the fourth inning. Waverly scored three in the second inning, two runs in the fourth inning, three runs in both the fifth and sixth inning.
The final score of the game was 13-5. The Vikings had a total of 11 hits with Shepherd and Malia Thoms leading the team in runs, each scoring three.
Denison pitched four innings against the Antlers allowing five runs, striking out three batters. Brinkman pitched the final two innings in relief.
After a few days, the Vikings then competed in the Lincoln Public Schools Invite at Doris Blair Softball Complex in Lincoln. Despite opening the day with a 6-1 loss to Lincoln East, the team delivered a shutout 10-0 win over Elkhorn North and a 16-5 win over Omaha Burke.
The team finished second in their pool.
Head Coach Beth Singleton said the Vikings overall showed some toughness after traveling and playing in the intense heat at the beginning of the week and then working to come back after a loss on Saturday.
“The team had a really solid week this week going 4-1,” Singleton said. “I thought our pitchers really stepped it up this week and competed hard in every outing.”
The Vikings softball team will play away on Sept 2 at 6:30 p.m. against Omaha Skutt Catholic followed by a quadrangular at Ashland-Greenwood on Sept. 4.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.