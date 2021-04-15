Viking offense stymied in losses

ELKHORN – The Waverly girls soccer team struggled to put the ball in the net last week and were shutout in losses to Norris and Elkhorn.

The Viking record fell to 4-4 on the year after the losses.

Against Norris on April 5, the Vikings were outscored 3-0 in the first half and they were not able to get back into the match in the second half.

Senior keeper Tara Tenopir allowed four goals and was dealt the loss in goal for the Vikings.

The Vikings took to the road on April 8 when they traveled to Elkhorn to do battle with the Eastern Midlands Conference foe.

The Vikings were shutout again on a wet and cold night in Elkhorn.

Elkhorn scored the game’s only two goals in the first half and were able to make them stand up in the 2-0 victory over the Vikings.