Viking golfers compete at three separate meets

ASHLAND – The Waverly golf team began a busy week at the 12-team Bob Simpson Classic invitational at the Ashland Golf Club on April 12 in Ashland.

The Vikings finished seventh as a team at the meet after carding a season-best 366.

Viking Ethan Rosenthal turned in a solid round of golf, finishing 15th with an 18-hole score of 86.

Teammate Jaden Kearney also finished in the top 20 after turning in an 89 which included a 43 on the front side.

Other Viking scores included Jace Rice (92), Carter Lee (99) and Evyn Gress (100).

The Vikings returned to action on April 13 when they traveled to Wahoo to take on the Wahoo Warriors at Hilltop Country Club on a cold and windy afternoon.

The Warriors edged the Vikings in the team race winning by a score of 209-210.

Two days later the Vikings remained on the road to take part in an invitational in Nebraska City on April 15.

The Vikings finished third at the meet with a team score of 383.