Viking girls tennis competes twice to end regular season

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls tennis team capped the regular season with a pair of meets last week starting with the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament in Lincoln at the Woods Tennis Center on May 10.

The Viking finished sixth at the conference meet after scoring 1.5 points.

Norris won the conference championship with 28.5 team points.

Single competitors Zoey Nelson (No. 1) and Kaitlynn Ellis (No. 2) were defeated by players from Elkhorn High School.

Doubles competitors Morgan Schuelke and Maddy Wells (No. 1) and Maddy Brunssen and Alayna Landis (No. 2) were defeated by teams from Blair and Norris.

The Vikings returned to action on May 14 while hosting an invitational at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln.

Nelson (No. 1) was defeated 8-2 by a player from Columbus and Ellis (No. 2) was defeated 8-3 by a player from Blair.

Schuelke and Wells (No. 1) finished with a record of 0-3 at the invitational while Mallory Kreikemeier and Landis (No. 2) won one of their three matches on Thursday.