WAVERLY- It was another solid meet for the Waverly Girls Track Team at the Crete Invite at Doane College on April 27. The Vikings took second place with 114 points behind state favorite Norris who won with 169 points.

“It was a good day to kind of back some kids off the number of events they had and to go after some big times,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We had lots of PRs from our athletes. We had some really exciting performances.”

Leading the charge for Waverly was Alonna Depalma who won with a personal record time of 57.19. This bettered her school record time in the event.

Winning the 3,200 meter run for Waverly was Lillie Benes by posting a 13:08.15. Right behind her in second place was Shianne Benker who clocked a 13:31.64.

Both the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relay teams earned gold medals for the Vikings. Breaking the tape in a time of 4:01.48 were Tahya Mrsny, Emma Steffensen, Millie Waldo and Depalma in the 4x400 and Steffensen, Marissa Gross, Blakeley Meyers and Waldo posted a 10:03.36 in the 4x800.

Earning second place in the shot put with a PR toss of 39-00.50 was Jaelyn Dicke. She also got sixth place in the discus with a mark of 100-09.

In the pole vault, Avery Scott tied with Megan Scott after clearing 10-06. Due to previous misses, Scot ended up in second place.

Getting runner-up in both the 300 meter hurdles and 800 meter run were Tahya Mrsny and Blakeley Meyers. Clocking a 19.12 was Mrsny and Meyers ran a PR time of 2:31.68.

Taking second place in the 100 meter dash and posting a 12.74 was Alyssa Folds. She also got third place in the 200 meters after running a 26.19.

Waverly will be at home this week for the Eastern Midlands Conference Invite on May 2.

The rest of the medalists for the Vikings from the Crete Invite can be found below.

Crete Invite at Doane College

Girls 400 M Dash- 4. Joslyn Rice, 1:00.56

Girls 800 M Run- 5. Marissa Gross, 2:37.56

Girls 1,600 M Run-3. Lillie Benes, 13:08.15

Girls Long Jump- 6. Annie Harms, 15-05.75

Girls Triple Jump- 4. Annie Harms, 34-03; 5. Mya Dubas, 33-07.50