 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viking baseball team opens season with pair of victories
0 comments
top story

Viking baseball team opens season with pair of victories

  • 0

ELKHORN – The sixth-ranked Waverly Viking baseball team earned a pair of wins over Class A teams to open the season.

The Vikings rallied to defeat Lincoln Northeast 9-6 on the road to open the season on March 18.

Waverly trailed 5-1 going into the top of the fifth inning, but scored four in the fifth, added three more in the sixth and tacked on one more in the sixth to pull out the 3-run win.

Riley Marsh and Levi Powell powered a 12-hit attack for the visitors finishing with two hits apiece. Marsh reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Zane Schawang, Cameron Hyde and Payton Engel all did their best to slow down the Northeast offense while working on the mound for the Vikings.

Waverly returned to the diamond on Saturday and remained on the road to play Elkhorn South.

Waverly led the entire game and weathered a late rally by the Storm to hang on for a 5-4 victory.

The Vikings were able to win despite finishing with just six base hits and committing four errors defensively.

Nolan Wiese, Caleb Herrell and Jake Bream all delivered clutch hits for the visitors.

Schawang, Marsh and Engel all drove in runs for Waverly.

Pitchers Nash Peterson and Sam Bentjen combined to allow just five hits and four runs in seven innings.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Village board recall in process

  • Updated

VALPARAISO – On Feb. 24, a recall petition was filed against Village of Valparaiso Board of Trustees Member Mike Blazek in the Saunders County…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics