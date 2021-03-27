Viking baseball team opens season with pair of victories

ELKHORN – The sixth-ranked Waverly Viking baseball team earned a pair of wins over Class A teams to open the season.

The Vikings rallied to defeat Lincoln Northeast 9-6 on the road to open the season on March 18.

Waverly trailed 5-1 going into the top of the fifth inning, but scored four in the fifth, added three more in the sixth and tacked on one more in the sixth to pull out the 3-run win.

Riley Marsh and Levi Powell powered a 12-hit attack for the visitors finishing with two hits apiece. Marsh reached base in all four of his plate appearances.

Zane Schawang, Cameron Hyde and Payton Engel all did their best to slow down the Northeast offense while working on the mound for the Vikings.

Waverly returned to the diamond on Saturday and remained on the road to play Elkhorn South.

Waverly led the entire game and weathered a late rally by the Storm to hang on for a 5-4 victory.

The Vikings were able to win despite finishing with just six base hits and committing four errors defensively.