Vikes comeback, win 60-58 thriller

WAHOO — It was late in the third quarter when Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder looked up at the scoreboard and saw his team down 46-31.

Then, he looked into the eyes of his players in the timeout huddle and what he saw reassured him.

“I just looked them right in the eyes and could tell they weren’t fazed,” Reeder said. “Everyone was just calm, and that’s the type of team we have.”

Following the timeout, Waverly outscored Wahoo 29-12 over the game’s final 10-plus minutes as the Class B No. 3 Vikings defeated Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo 60-58 Thursday night.

Despite battling with Wahoo (11-3) in the first quarter, the Warriors played a dominant second quarter which gave them a 30-24 halftime lead. In the first half, Wahoo senior Trevor Kasischke scored 14 of his game-high 26 points as the Warriors dominated on the glass.

“That’s a compliment to Wahoo, they kind of came out early and took it to us. The difference early on was them rebounding the ball,” Reeder said.