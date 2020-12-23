VFW delivers Christmas donations

WAHOO – For 58 years in a row, the VFW Christmas Drive has been making the holidays a little brighter for area families. And this year, they did so for more families than ever before.

Drive Co-coordinator Jason Libal said they provided food and gifts for 125 families, which included 220 kids, on Saturday when the boxes and bags were delivered to homes in Wahoo, Yutan, Ceresco, Weston, Mead, Ithaca, Leshara, Cedar Bluffs, Morse Bluff, Colon, Ceresco, Prague and Touhy.

“This was an increase from last year,” said Libal, who organizes the drive each year with his wife, Michelle Libal, and mother-in-law Lorraine Syverson.

Along with an increase in requests for food and gifts, the drive also noted an uptick in donations this year, Jason Libal said. A total of $24,090.00 in monetary donations was received this year, along with hundreds of toys and other gift items.

“Donations increased this year,” he said. “I believe it was our best year we have ever had related to donations.”

The increase in donations matched the increase in need, Libal said.