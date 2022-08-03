VanScoy shows out against the best in Nebraska

LINCOLN- Before starting the next chapter of her journey at Northwest Missouri State this fall, Karsen VanScoy competed one last time for Waverly in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Match at Lincoln North Star on July 26. VanScoy was a member of the Red Team who ended up losing to the Blue Team in five sets 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, and 7-15.

“It was cool because I played club volleyball with a lot of these girls in high school,” VanScoy said. “It was just a great experience to play with and against these girls one last time. It was fun and I love playing with this super high intensity.”

In the first set, it was the Blue Team who jumped out to a 2-0 lead on an ace from Madi Woodin of Elkhorn South. It became tied at 6-6 when Kealy Kiviniemi of Bellevue West picked up a kill for the Red Team.

With the score 18-17 in favor of the Blue squad, they were able to go on a 7-1 run to end the set and pick up the win. Closing the set out with a kill for the Blue Team was Adeline Kirkegaard of Hastings St. Cecilia.

In the second set, the Red Team found themselves trailing 19-17 to the Blue Team. A few points later, the Red Team tied the game up at 23 with a kill from Brenna Schmidt of Elmwood-Murdock.

Kya Scott of Broken Bow kept the momentum going in the Red Team’s favor with a kill that helped them win the set by two points and tie the match up at one apiece.

It was another back-and-forth showdown in the third set between the two squads. This time around, the Blue Team didn’t want to be on the losing end and were able to beat the Red Team by two with a kill from Regan Haith of Lincoln Pius X.

With the match on the line in the fourth set, the Red Team raced out to a 6-1 edge on the Blue Team with back-to-back kills from Katelynn Oxley of Lincoln Lutheran and Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest. They kept their foot on the pedal the rest of the set and ended up winning 25-18 to bring the match to a fifth set.

The score was 5-4 in favor of the Blue team in the fifth when they found the recipe to win the match as they went on a 10-3 run in the final 13 points of the match. Picking up the winning kill for the Blue Team was Haith.

Despite being on the losing side, VanScoy had an excellent match with over 10 digs registered. In comments after the match, she stated it was an honor to represent the Vikings one last time.

“I love the high school I went to and it was super great to get and represent them,” VanScoy said. “It is a super cool opportunity and I am taking in every moment.”

Next up for VanScoy is NMSU where she will play on the volleyball team. She has been down in Maryville, Mo since the beginning of July learning the ropes of what it takes to be a college athlete.

“I am so excited and can’t wait,” VanScoy said. “I have been down there since July 2 training, working hard, and trying to earn a spot on the court. That’s my goal.”