Vanek’s birthday provides birthdays for others

WAVERLY – Since 2018, Easton Vanek has collected sprinkles, frosting, cake mix, candles and any other birthday cake ingredients right around his May 25 birthday.
However, the soon-to-be 9-year-old and future Waverly Intermediate School fourth grader isn’t collecting them for his birthday. He’s collecting these celebratory supplies so everyone can have a birthday.
In 2018, Easton and his mother Beth Vanek were shopping for food items to donate to the food drive being held at Hamlow Elementary School at the end of Easton’s kindergarten year, encroaching on his sixth birthday.
Beth said as they strolled down the cake supply aisle, she encouraged Easton to get supplies to donate a birthday cake to the food drive.
“He kind of had a confused look like, why doesn’t everybody have a birthday cake?” Beth said.
This started a new family tradition for the Vaneks. Beth said they have quadrupled what they have been able to raise since 2018 so far. This year they will not only be donating to the Waverly Food Bank, but also the Eagle Food Bank.
Beth said each year they get more and more community support through Easton’s class, the Waverly community and Peace Lutheran Church.
“I think it’s just a cool opportunity to have parents (and) other kids to give,” Beth said.
Others can donate monetarily or by purchasing cake supplies and giving them to Easton and Beth to drop off on June 1, just a few days after Easton’s ninth birthday. To donate, contact Beth on Facebook at Beth Vanek or via email at Rbvanek@gmail.com.
Last year, Easton was featured in a story by 10/11 Now KOLN/KGIN for his acts of kindness on his eighth birthday. He said he was a little nervous about being interviewed on camera.
“I was kind of scared because whoever was watching the news, they’re gonna see me,” he said.
This was just one of many opportunities Easton has had since he started collecting cake supplies. The most important has been learning about giving to others, Beth said. Easton recognized that he is fortunate enough to have the ability to help others by donating to the Waverly and Eagle food banks.
“I’m lucky because I have all these friends and family to support me,” Easton said. “I have so much good stuff so much that I could give stuff to others.”
Easton’s father Russell Vanek said he admires his son’s unexpected way of helping others.