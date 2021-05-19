Vanek’s birthday provides birthdays for others

“I think it’s just a cool opportunity to have parents (and) other kids to give,” Beth said.

Others can donate monetarily or by purchasing cake supplies and giving them to Easton and Beth to drop off on June 1, just a few days after Easton’s ninth birthday. To donate, contact Beth on Facebook at Beth Vanek or via email at Rbvanek@gmail.com.

Last year, Easton was featured in a story by 10/11 Now KOLN/KGIN for his acts of kindness on his eighth birthday. He said he was a little nervous about being interviewed on camera.

“I was kind of scared because whoever was watching the news, they’re gonna see me,” he said.

This was just one of many opportunities Easton has had since he started collecting cake supplies. The most important has been learning about giving to others, Beth said. Easton recognized that he is fortunate enough to have the ability to help others by donating to the Waverly and Eagle food banks.

“I’m lucky because I have all these friends and family to support me,” Easton said. “I have so much good stuff so much that I could give stuff to others.”