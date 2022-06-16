Valparaiso uses bats and gloves to get pair of wins

VALPARAISO – The Valparaiso Juniors baseball team pushed their record up to 3-0 on the season with a 1-0 victory over Lincoln Christian at home on June 7 and then an 11-9 win against Louisville on the road on June 8. The games showed that this group can not only win a slugfest but also a pitchers dual as well.

Despite being outhit by the Crusaders five to three, Valparaiso scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the third. Jacob Schultz was walked with one out to put a runner on and two batters later he was driven in by Trent Moudry on a single to left field.

In the bottom of the seventh, Colby DenHartog set down Lincoln Christian in order in their last at-bat with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout.

Pitching 5.1 innings with five strikeouts was Kyle Peterson and DenHartog went 1.2 innings in relief and registered three strikeouts. Coming up with one hit and one RBI was Moudry.

The following day, Valparaiso used a come-from-behind win to knock off Louisville by two runs.

Early on the bats for Valparaiso were hot with five runs in the top of the first. The first two runs were knocked in by Kyle Peterson with the bases loaded and no outs on a grounder to centerfield.

Later in the inning with two outs, DenHartog doubled to right field scoring Moudry and Peterson. DenHartog would end up stealing home on a passed ball during the next at-bat making it a 5-0 contest.

Valparaiso held the lead up until the bottom of the fourth inning. At that time, Louisville struck for six runs and led 9-6.

In the top of the fifth, Louisville struggled to hold onto their edge as they walked the first two batters. A balk by the pitcher drove in DenHartog at third and then a single from Adam Furasek scored Mike Bristol, trimming the deficit down for Valparaiso to 9-8.

After Moudry singled to center, Peterson doubled to left driving in two and putting Valparaiso up by one. This was followed up by a single from Blaine Orta which tacked on another run and made it a two-run contest.

Louisville got the leadoff runner on to start the bottom of the fifth but never got him around to score after three straight strikeouts.

Leading the charge for Valparaiso was Peterson with three hits and four RBI. DenHartog had one hit and two runs batted in and both Furaske and Orta had one RBI.

Owen Kreikemeier started the game and pitched 2.1 innings with three earned runs given up. In relief, Bristol went one inning with three runs surrendered and Moudry pitched 1.2 innings with one earned run given up and four strikeouts.

Later in the week, Valparaiso took part in the Ashland/Waverly Juniors tournament. In the end, they finished the tournament with a 1-2 record after beating Springfield 10-3 on June 11 and losing to Wahoo Medicine Man 7-6 on June 10 and Primetime Westview 10-6 on June 12.

In the game against Springview, Valparaiso jumped out to a 10-3 lead and never trailed as they went on to win by seven runs.

The first run of the game was scored by Moudry in the top of the first. He started the inning off with a single with two outs and then came around to score on a hard grounder to centerfield by Peterson.

With the game tied in the top of the third, Schultz singled to center, and then Furasek was walked. Another single from Moudry drove in one run and then a fly out to right field by Peterson allowed Furasek to tag up and make it a 3-1 contest in favor of Valparaiso.

The lead didn’t last long with Springfield scoring one in the third and the fourth, knotting the game up at three.

Valparaiso put the game out of reach in the fifth with three runs on a double from Moudry and then singles from Peterson, Orta, Ben Kliment and Denhartog.

Up 6-3, Valparaiso got four runs in the top of the six as they reached double digits with 10 runs. All four runners were driven in on triples from Moudry and Peterson.

Coming up with three hits and four RBI was Orta. Moudry, Peterson and Denhartog all had multiple hits and drove in two runs.

Peterson pitched 5.1 innings in the contest and gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout.

The closest game for Valparaiso during the tournament was a matchup with Wahoo Blues on Friday. Early on Valparaiso led 6-0, but wasn’t able to hold off a fierce comeback by the Blues.

A single and two walks by Wahoo loaded the bases in the top of the first for Valparaiso. A single from Peterson drove in two runs and then a walk and groundout by Kreikemeier made it 4-0.

The next batter Bristol was able to single to center driving in two more and increasing the lead out to six.

Wahoo trailed 6-1 up to the fourth inning where they were able to plate four runs. Leading 6-5, Valparaiso had a chance to end the game with a catch in center, but instead a drop allowed to Blues to score two runs and take the lead.

With the bases loaded and two out in Valparaiso’s last at-bat of the game, Peterson was caught looking at strike three to end the contest.

Peterson finished with two hits and two RBIs in the loss and Kreikemeier and Bristol both had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching 3.1 innings was Denhartog with four strikeouts and Schultz went 1.1 innings and had one strikeout. Kliment came on to face one batter and got them to flyout.

Similar to the Wahoo contest, Valparaiso led Primetime Westview 5-0 after a pair of singles from Moudry and Peterson scored three runs. It didn’t last long, with the Wolverines scoring five runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game and three in the third to take the lead.

Valparaiso would get one more run in the top of the seventh when Moudry stole home on a passed ball by the catcher, but it wasn’t enough to pull off the comeback in a four run defeat.

Coming up with one hit and two RBI were Peterson, and Furasek and Moudry both had one RBI. Pitching two innings was Denhartog who gave up three earned runs and had two strikeouts and Kreikemeier went four innings with one earned run given up and two strikeouts.

Valparaiso had a game on June 14 at Fort Calhoun. They played Yutan at home at 5:30 on June 16 and are at Lincoln Christian on June 18 and Palmyra on June 19.