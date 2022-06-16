Valparaiso Seniors notch pair of wins

VALPARAISO – The Valparaiso Senior Legion team moved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of wins over Lincoln Christian at home 1-0 on June 7 and at Lousiville/Weeping Water 12-4 on June 8.

In a rain-delayed game that only went an inning against Christian, Valparaiso scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first. The leadoff batter, Conner Kreikemeier, sent a ball over the right field fence for his first homer of the Legion season.

Pitching for Valparaiso in the victory was Josh Masek. He gave up no earned runs and recorded two strikeouts.

Against Louisville/Weeping Water the next day, Valparaiso trailed 3-2 up until the fifth inning when they came up with six runs. Masek started the inning off with a double to right field and then Collin Bouc singled to center, scoring Masek and tying the game at three.

The sequence of events that occurred rattled the home team and they walked, hit a batter and then walked another batter which scored a run. With the bases loaded, Kreikemeier singled to center, driving in three and making it a 7-3 lead for Valparaiso.

After hitting three runs in, Kreikemeier would score on a ball that got away from the catcher at home.

In the top of the seventh, Valparaiso put together another scoring threat as they loaded the bases with singles from Mike Potter and Kyle Peterson, and then Kreikemeier was walked. Another walk scored the first run of the inning and then DenHartog singled to left field plating three and pushing Valparaiso’s advantage out to 11-4.

A groundout to the pitcher by Collin Bouc scored the 12th run of the game as Travis Nelson crossed the plate.

Leading Valparaiso with two hits and three RBIs was Kreikemeier. Coming up with two hits and two runs batted in was Bouc and Peterson, DenHartog and Peterson all had one RBI and at least one hit.

Valparaiso started the week off at Fort Calhoun on June 14. They take on Yutan at 8 p.m. at home on June 16 and then play at Palmyra at 8 p.m. on June 19.