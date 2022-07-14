Valparaiso seniors knock off EMN on the road

VALPARAISO- In come from behind fashion, the Valparaiso seniors were able to knock off the Elmwood-Murdock-Nehawka seniors 11-3 on the road on July 5. They weren’t near as lucky in their other two games to start the month with a 4-0 loss to Lincoln Christian on July 2 and a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Malcolm on July 6.

In the win over EMN, the seniors fell behind 3-0 after one inning of play. This didn’t faze Valparaiso, who responded with four runs in the top of the second.

With one out, Rylan Stover singled on a ground ball to center. This was followed up by Trevin Brecka getting hit by a pitch and then Mike Potter singled to center to load the bases.

A double from Alex Pierce to left field and a triple to right field from Conner Kreikemeier drove in three runs. The tie was broken when Travis Nelson singled to right putting the seniors up 4-3.

After being held scoreless in the third, Valparaiso put up another four spot in the fourth.

Similar to the second, the seniors were able to take advantage of a bases loaded situation with a single to right field by Josh Masek that knocked in one. EMN helped Valparaiso out with an error on a hit by Collin Bouc that scored one and then Stover singled to center driving in two and making it an 8-3 lead.

Valparaiso was able to end the game in five innings with three more runs in the fifth that brought the eight run rule into effect.

Colby DenHartog and Masek drove in the first two runs with a single to center and a double to right field. Hitting in his second run of the game was Bouc on a single to center that scored Masek.

EMN was able to get one runner on with a double with one out in the fifth. The seniors closed the contest out with a fly out and then a strikeout to pull out the victory.

Leading Valparaiso with two RBIs and at least one hit were Pierce, Stover, Masek, and Bouc. Conner Kreikemeier and Nelson both had one run batted in.

Going three innings as the starter with no earned runs and two strikeouts was Nelson, while Pierce pitched two innings in relief, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

To start the month of July, the seniors weren’t able to get their explosive offense going as they were shut out by Lincoln Christian and limited to three hits.

All of the Crusaders runs came in the fourth. It was thanks to two singles and an error made by Valparaiso.

Conner Kreikemeier, DenHartog, and Potter all had one hit in the loss.

Pitching 3.2 innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out one batter was Masek. Nelson came on for 2.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.

The ruff hitting performances for Valparaiso carried over to Wednesday where they only got two hits in a three run loss.

The Clippers did all their damage in the contest in the first. With two outs Malcolm got two runners on with a single and a double.

Mason Wisieski was able to come up clutch in the next at-bat with a three run homer over the wall out in center.

Both Bouc and Conner Kreikemeier had one hit apiece in the loss. Going all six innings on the mound was Bouc who gave up three earned runs and had three strikeouts.

Valparaiso had a home game against Lincoln Lutheran on July 12. They play at York at 7 p.m. on July 16.